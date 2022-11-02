Martinsville's latest property transactions, released on Nov. 2

Following are the most recent property transactions recorded in the City of Martinsville.

From Susan Boyd McGregor, trustee of testamentary trust established under will of Elsie F. Wright, to Freway Investment Group LLC of 20 E. Church St., Martinsville, and Alan M. McGregor, spouse of Susan M. McGregor: three parcels in Martinsville (lots on northwest side of Thomasson Street), and one lot in Collinsville on west side of Daniels Creek Road: $76,000

From Alan M. McGregor and Susan B. McGregor on Aug. 15 to Freway Investment Group LLC: 408 and 410 Overland Ave. and parcel on northeast side of Overland Avenue, $150,000

From Susan Boyd McGregor, trustee of trust established under the will of Clarence Chester Wright, and Susan McGregor individually, to Freway Investment Group LLC and Alan L. McGregor, four lots on east side of Memorial Boulevard, $314,100; and lots on west side of Bridge Street, $25,000.

From Barry Burnette and Sandra Burnette to Virgil S. Swisher and Virgie M. Hagee: Property on Oak Grove Avenue, $77,000.

Gift Deed from Leslie B. Dolan to Leslie B. Dolan and Genea Blackwell: 217 Thomas Heights.

Deed of Distribution from Truist Bank, Trustee of the Victor A. Lester Trust, to Mark A. Slawson of Georgia, Jennifer S. Lester of Alexandria, Beverly Estes Crouch of Alabama, Michelle Montel Haywood of Raleigh, Patricia P. Caviness of North Carolina and Michael N. Saunders of Vesuvius: Tract on northwest side of Smith Lake Road

From Felix A. Diaz to Jose Damian Lopez Hernandez: Lot on southwest side of Forest Avenue, $55,000

Quitclaim Deed on Aug. 18: From Preston Ridge Partners LLC to Partners for Payment Relieve DE IV LLC of Pennsylvania: 707 Mica St., $29,897.51

From Porocuko J. Murrell, Ian S. Murrell, Wanda Murrell Johnson and Jerome C. Murrell, sole devisees of the late Julius C. Murrell, to Draper Properties LLC: Lot on south side of Fayette Street formerly known as the “Baldwin Gymatorium Building,” adjoining Spencer Street: $21,000

From the Martinsville-Henry County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to Martin T. Dix and Jacqueline H. Dix on Oct. 6: Lot on south side of Gravely Street, $2,500

From Sarah Atkins Degregorio, Mary Sue Kinack and Peggy Shifflette aka Jeana Atkins Shifflette to Leonor Augustin on Sept. 15: 205 Greyson St., $175,000

From Martinsville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Ahmad Tayyab Haq and Labiba Alia Haq, Trustees under the Haq Family Revocable Trust, on Oct. 5: Tract on south side of West Church Street and north side of a 16-foot alley: $155,500

From Jill B. Hairston to Juan Jimenez, Nirjung Karki, Edmundo Clemente and Jose Santiago Ceballos on Aug. 3: $3,000

From Bradley Harrison Campbell to Purcell Properties LLC of Bassett on Oct. 11: 608 Stultz Road: $210,000

Gift Deed from Mamie C. Carter (Myers) to Mamie C. Myers and Timothy Myers: Lot on Minor and Pond Streets in Section B of Thomas Estates on Oct. 10.

From Raintree Properties LLC to Scott Haran on Oct. 11: 907 Loch St., $29,000

Quitclaim Deed from Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Military Affairs to the City of Martinsville: the former National Guard Armory on Commonwealth Boulevard, 8.04 acres on Liberty street, pursuant to a motion that was unanimously passed by the City Council of Martinsville on June 14.

From Mervyn R. King and Virginia R. King on Oct. 7 to Ziglar Properties LLC: Tract on south side of Church Street and east side of Bridge Street: $1,400,000, secured by a Credit Line Deed of Trust with Grantor Ziglar Properties LLC, 2 E. Church St., to Mervyn and Virginia King, in the amount of $925,000.

From Patsy S. Swafford to Venable Rentals LLC on Oct. 12: 823 Memorial Blvd. (the old Plunder Junction building), $115,000

From Lauren A. Jones to Annie Lauren Garcia and Jonathan Turibio Fernandes on Oct. 12: 723 Grattan Road, $200,000

From Eldon Moore to Michael A. Mitchem, Tracy Mitchem, Jacob Rhodes and Rachael Rhodes on Oct. 11: Lot on north side of Park Street, $15,000

From Francisco J. Aguilar Garcia and Maria Del Rosario Escalante Vazquez to Juan de Dios Garcia Delgado and Ma. Del Socorro Aguilar Garcia: 507 First St., $25,000

From Brandi Hurst to Morgan Chambers on Oct. 8: Property on east side of Burchland Drive, $25,000

From Daniel Buford Young to Travis Logan Cassell on Oct. 14: Property on north side of Wilson Street, $25,000

From Blue Willow Real Estate LLC to Jeanna Newmerzyckyj on Oct. 17: Lots in Sylvan Ridge Subdivision, $29,000

From David H. Gleasman to JH Investment LLC on Oct. 18: Lot at intersection of Indian Trail with Prospect Hill Drive: $400,000

From Roy Jeffrey Crews, executor of the estate of Mattie Crews Belt, to Trudy Assam on Oct. 18: 1407 Chatham Heights Road, $114,900

From Martinsville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to James Aston on Oct. 19: Lot on south side of West Church Street and north side of a 16-foot alley, $155,000

Deed of Distribution on Sept. 12 from SABA Investments LLC to Emily Roop and Brian Taylor: Lot on Askin Street, and lot on southwest side of Clift Street, and property known as 117 Park St.

Deed of Gift on Sept. 12 from Brian Taylor and Emily Roop to Emily Roop: Lot on Askin Street, and lot on southwest side of Clift Street, and property known as 117 Park St.

Deed of Contribution on Oct. 5 from Emily Roop to XRPhoenix Investments LLC: Lot on Askin Street, and lot on southwest side of Clift Street, and property known as 117 Park St.

From Harold Compton and Cinda Compton on July 20 to Harold Compton: 1110, 1113 and 111 Cherry St. and 1108 Jordan St.

From Aspen Mountain Investments LLC to Price Rentals LLC on Oct. 18: Property on north side of Edwards Lane, $54,000

From David R. Dixon and Wilsie Dixon to B.M.S. LLC on Oct. 25: Lot on north side of Forest Street, $55,000

From Winn Properties LLC to Celso Caro Gomez on Oct. 24: Land on north margin of Emmette Street, $70,000

From Rocket Mortgage LLC f/k/a Quicken Loans LLC to Tammy Lynn Umbel on Oct. 20: Lot on north side of Craig Street, $73,850