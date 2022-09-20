 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARTINSVILLE PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Martinsville's most recent property transactions, released on Monday, Sept. 19

Following are the most recent property transactions recorded in the City of Martinsville.

From Frank Toney and Angela Toney on Aug. 29 to Nathaniel Watkins III:118 Crescent St., $75,000

From Danville Regional Medical Center, a Delaware limited liability company, successor by merger to PHC-Martinsville, to Michael N. Wilson and wife, Debra R. Wilson of Ridgeway, on Aug. 25: lot on southwest side of Spruce Street and southeast side of Indian Trail, $129,400

From Ruby G. Balabanis to Herman Lee and Shauna Taylor of Durham, N.C., Aug. 29: Lot 24 on Pine Street.

From Hometrust Bank on Aug. 26 to Epic Management Group Va. LLC: lot on north margin of Church Street and east margin of Lester Street, $320,000

From Fritz R. Weiss to Cristobal Romero and Julia Ann Romero of Alexandria on Aug. 31: 1308 Oakgrove Ave., $40,000

From Lanier Farm Inc. to Robert D. Kellam and Anita Kellam on Aug. 29: lot 3X, Section 1, Mulberry Road, $1,500

Deed of Gift from John W. Mills and Dawn L. Mills to Oak Level LLC of of Whittle Road, Martinsville, on May 31: tract on east side of Whittle Road

From Lucy Gravely (heir of William S. Gravely), Ronald D. Gravely, Thomas G. Manns, Marcus Manns and Martina Manns (heirs of Brenda Gravely Manns and Linda F. Gravely) to Frederico Dominique J. Barrier on Sept. 9: land on northwest side of Borden Street.

From Loretta Marie Penn to The Barrier Group LLC on Feb. 10: 915 Boden St., $20,000

