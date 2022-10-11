Martinsville's most recent property transactions, released on Oct. 11

Following are the most recent property transactions recorded in the City of Martinsville.

From Linda Stanworth Lawrey to William S. May III on Sept. 8: 1060 Graves St., $35,000

Gift Deed from Ernestine Edwards to Kenneth Brent Edwards Jr. of Jonesboro, Ga., on Sept. 6: four parcels

From Mark D. Alston and Samaria S. Alston of Raeford, N.C., to Terlisa Hodge of Martinsville: 401 Hairston St., $96,000

From Michael W. Ware and Judith Ellen Ware on Aug. 31 to Tuyen Mong Thai and My Xuyen Ho: 1106 Cherokee Trail, $283,000

Trustee’s Deed, on Aug. 25, from Lenox Title Trustee Services LLC, substitute trustee, to Lewis A. Pitzer and Jennifer C. Pitzer and ALP Properties: From 2003 Deed of Trust in which the Pitzers conveyed the property at 941 Mulberry Road to Lawrence M. Schonberger and Richard R. Saunders Jr., trustees, securing payment of $187,000: public auction on Aug. 11, highest bid $142,745.23 from ALP Properties

From Matthew Bedwell and Amy Bedwell to Amy J. Bedwell on June 16: 1914 Dundee Lane, $0

From Randall Allen Via to Robert A. King and Shanna K. Francisco-King of Henry County on Sept. 1: 822 Keel St., $62,500

From Karli R. Miller and Daniel Miller to Jennifer Arnold on Sept. 12: 1920 Dundee Lane, $210,000

From Tenisha Nichole Carter to Versatile Real Estate Group LLC of North Carolina on Sept. 8: Lot 74 ½, $60,000

From Avery Summers and Bebe T. Summers to Theodore F. Crutchfield on Sept. 7: 113 N. Moss St., $25,000

From Tori Taylor on Sept. 15 to Fernanda Wilson: 1008 S. Memorial Blvd., $39,375

From James A. Mallard and Christina S. Mallard to Ashby R. Pritchett and Lynette C. Pritchett of Martinsville on Sept. 15: property on north side of Church Street, $150,000

Gift Deed from Robert Oakley through his attorney-in-fact, Brian M. Gravely, to Brian M. Gravely of Pfafftown, N.C., on Sept. 2: lot in Royal Oakes Townhouses

Deed of Gift and Donation on Aug. 18 from Molly Sue Greene Rhea, trustee of the Connie Lee Green Nyholm Irrevocable Trust dated 2012, and Connie Lee Green Nyholm, trustee of the Mollye Sue Greene Rhea Irrevocable Trust dated 2012, to Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge Inc.: four lots east of Blankenship Road

Deed of Distribution from David A. Wardzala and Karen Louise Wardzala to Karen Louise Wardzala of Washington D.C. on Aug. 3: lot on north side of Morningside Lane

Deed of Gift from Karen Louise Wardzala to James Edward Callaway and Karen Louise Wardzala on Aug. 29: lot on north side of Morningside Lane

From Thomas W. Lovelace to Anita C. Goode on Sept. 20: 605 Rives Road, $65,000

From Ronald Edward Lampkin to Ronald Edward Lampkin and Patricia Lampkin on Sept. 15: 1035 Brookdale St.

From Patricia Lyn Gusler to Luis F. Rodriguez and Joyce Rodriguez on Sept. 8: lot on west side of Mountain Road, $51,800

From Jade Meadows Properties LLC to Joshua D. Lyford and Kara E. Winikur on Sept. 21: 1620 Meadowview Lane, $229,900

From Henry Foster to Secundina Suyapa Guillen Duarte on Sept. 20: 107 Dunlap St., $42,000

From Terry Linda Davis and Robert Edwin Conary on Sept. 19 to Jamie Lee Scott and Darrell Scott: 208 Thomas Heights, $249,900

From Nancy G. Scruggs to William Tyrone Bradley and Ketiah Marie Bradley on Sept. 20: 111 Greyson St., $42,500

From Myrtle N. Martin to Stanley D. Tate and Melissa Millner Tate on Sept. 22: 1301 Cardinal Lane, $121,500

From Winn Properties LLC to MWM & SCM LLC on Sept. 22: 4 lots on Orchard Street and lot on northeast side of Circle Court now known as Hairston Street, except for Lot 51 conveyed in 1998 to Lucy Carter Wilson: $85,000

From Misty Bishop Whiteford to MWM & SCM LLC on Sept. 19: 106 Roselawn Heights, which Misty Bishop Whiteford acquired from William D. Winn on June 15, $15,000

From Lorraine M. Kelly and Christopher Kelly and Tammy L. Brenenborg to Kyle Saunders Aug. 25: 709 Indian Trail, $214,000

From Cody Draper and Sarah D. Draper to Cynthia Ussery on May 19: 806 Banks Road, $54,000

From Deborah E. Slaydon, heir at law of Clyde Kenneth England, to Oscar Rene Perez Giron and Juana Evangelina Duran Cruz on Sept. 23: 217 Broad St., $62,000

From Shelia J. Turner to Janie O’Neal on Sept. 23: lot in Subdivision A – Westmart Corporation, $89,000

From Gary W. Hokanson and Patricia A. Hokanson on Sept. 29 to Oussama Sahhar: 1004 Oakwood Court, $225,000