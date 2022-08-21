 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MARTINSVILLE PROPERTY TRANSFERS

Martinsville's most recent property transactions, released on Sunday, Aug. 21

The following property transfers were recorded recently in Martinsville and released by the Bulletin on Sunday, Aug. 21:

From Phillip D. Aaron and Alice L. Aaron to SABA Investments LLC on July 20: 117 Park St., $30,000

From Richard D. Collie to Martinsville Home Buyers LLC on July 13: land at southwest intersection of Figsboro Road (SR 108) and Big Jane Street, listed on Deed of Trust as 831 Liberty St., $34,000

From Marie Anne Garay to Dominic Gugliotti on July 14: 714 Spruce St., $122,000

From Pamela Ann Willoughby to Speros Farris and Danisha Farris on July 19: 709 Berkshire Place, $163,400

From Martinsville First Savings Bank on July 20 to Kevin Devin on July 20: 505 Armstead Ave., $45,000

From Rebecca Ann Pearce to Dawn M. Sampson on July 29: 1107 Cherokee Court, $257,900

From Michael Shane Miller to Christopher Clegg on July 29: 1009 Sheraton Court, $281,000

From SABA Investments LLC to Emily Roop on July 25: 416 Clearview Drive

Deed of Contribution from Emily Roop to XRPhoenix on July 27: 416 Clearview Drive

From Jesse H. Wade Jr. and Gayle P. Wade to James Boyd and Pamela Boyd on July 29: 1202 Spruce St., $95,000

From Yo Daddy’s Properties to Vincent Wayne Stanley and Raegan Me Stanley on July 13: 219 Stuart St., $119,900

From Augustus A. Swyers and Sandra L. Swyers to Emily Marie Meador on Aug. 1: 810 Clarke Road, $205,000

From Argatha Y. Hairston to Sandra Finney and Jermaine Fiunney on July 15: 1145 Ridge St., $15,000

From Verna L. Lewis on July 27 to Martinsville Home Buyers LLC: townhouse on southeast side of Smith Lake Road and northeast side of Forest Street Extension, Fox Trott East Townhouses, $55,000

From Ezekiel Biagio Hooper, Xavier Thomas Hooper and Lola Bleu Hooper, the sole heirs of Jeffrey Curtis Hooper, to Phillip C. Leghorn on July 18: lot on southeast side of Clearview Drive, $13,000

From Michael R. Wray and Virginia R. Wray to Eric Alan Bridge and Stephanie Marie Bridge on July 2022: 1513 Whittle Road, $205,000

From Alice W. Dunn through attorney-in-fact Kara Gilley to Juan-Ignacio D. Aumada and Kimberly C. Aumada on Aug. 4: 607 Forest St., $109,000

From Danny Lee Cundiff to William Agnew on Aug. 1: 215 Amy Ave., $9,000

Trustee’s Deed from Trustee Services of Virginia LLC on foreclosure date July 25 to James David Roberts of Woolwine: 722 Jefferson St., $52,141

From Philip Dean Prillaman, successor trustee under the Naomi H. Prillaman trust and the Philip V. Prillaman Trust: to Y-2Morrow LLC of 715 South Memorial Blvd.: 905 Hunting Ridge Road, $200,000

From Singh & Kaur LLC to Michael Fadi Kassab: property on northwest side of Ellsworth Street and northeast side of Market Street: $292,236.63

From Walter C. Harrison to Walter C. Harrison and Tayna Jones-Harrison: 1197 Roundabout Road

From L. Dale McGhee, trustee under the will of Roy Lynwood Adams, to John R. Adams and Rebecca Adams: lot on Belva Street and lot on southwest side of Red Oak Street

From Benjamin Paine Blackwell to Leslie Dolan on Aug. 4: 217 Thomas Heights, $160,000

From Stratford Square LLC to Stratford Ventures LLC on Aug. 5: 6.246 acres on north side of Church Street Extension and to markers at Randolph Street and Madison Street, $4,850,000; secured by deed of trust for $4,122,500

From Norman Prillaman to C&M Rental Property LLC on Aug. 9: 114 Roselawn Heights, $37,500

From Coy W. Wall to Kym Reed on Aug. 10: 211 George St., $73,000

From Edward J. Boris and Barbara Boris to Terry Linda Davis and Robert Edwin Conary on July 22: property on west side of Thomas Heights 230 feet from Mulberry Street, $245,000

From Robert O. Preston to Luigi Dipasquale and Debrah Dipasquale on Aug. 12: 1224 Top St., $70,000

From John Kevin Steele and Tamara Taitano-Steel to Greg Miller and Christine Miller on July 28: 528 Hairston St., $120,000

Deed of Gift from Eddie H. Jones and Lisa Jones to Sheila J. Goins and James Neal Goins on June 22: 728 Craig St.

