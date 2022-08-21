Martinsville's most recent property transactions, released on Sunday, Aug. 21

The following property transfers were recorded recently in Martinsville and released by the Bulletin on Sunday, Aug. 21:

From Phillip D. Aaron and Alice L. Aaron to SABA Investments LLC on July 20: 117 Park St., $30,000

From Richard D. Collie to Martinsville Home Buyers LLC on July 13: land at southwest intersection of Figsboro Road (SR 108) and Big Jane Street, listed on Deed of Trust as 831 Liberty St., $34,000

From Marie Anne Garay to Dominic Gugliotti on July 14: 714 Spruce St., $122,000

From Pamela Ann Willoughby to Speros Farris and Danisha Farris on July 19: 709 Berkshire Place, $163,400

From Martinsville First Savings Bank on July 20 to Kevin Devin on July 20: 505 Armstead Ave., $45,000

From Rebecca Ann Pearce to Dawn M. Sampson on July 29: 1107 Cherokee Court, $257,900

From Michael Shane Miller to Christopher Clegg on July 29: 1009 Sheraton Court, $281,000

From SABA Investments LLC to Emily Roop on July 25: 416 Clearview Drive

Deed of Contribution from Emily Roop to XRPhoenix on July 27: 416 Clearview Drive

From Jesse H. Wade Jr. and Gayle P. Wade to James Boyd and Pamela Boyd on July 29: 1202 Spruce St., $95,000

From Yo Daddy’s Properties to Vincent Wayne Stanley and Raegan Me Stanley on July 13: 219 Stuart St., $119,900

From Augustus A. Swyers and Sandra L. Swyers to Emily Marie Meador on Aug. 1: 810 Clarke Road, $205,000

From Argatha Y. Hairston to Sandra Finney and Jermaine Fiunney on July 15: 1145 Ridge St., $15,000

From Verna L. Lewis on July 27 to Martinsville Home Buyers LLC: townhouse on southeast side of Smith Lake Road and northeast side of Forest Street Extension, Fox Trott East Townhouses, $55,000

From Ezekiel Biagio Hooper, Xavier Thomas Hooper and Lola Bleu Hooper, the sole heirs of Jeffrey Curtis Hooper, to Phillip C. Leghorn on July 18: lot on southeast side of Clearview Drive, $13,000

From Michael R. Wray and Virginia R. Wray to Eric Alan Bridge and Stephanie Marie Bridge on July 2022: 1513 Whittle Road, $205,000

From Alice W. Dunn through attorney-in-fact Kara Gilley to Juan-Ignacio D. Aumada and Kimberly C. Aumada on Aug. 4: 607 Forest St., $109,000

From Danny Lee Cundiff to William Agnew on Aug. 1: 215 Amy Ave., $9,000

Trustee’s Deed from Trustee Services of Virginia LLC on foreclosure date July 25 to James David Roberts of Woolwine: 722 Jefferson St., $52,141

From Philip Dean Prillaman, successor trustee under the Naomi H. Prillaman trust and the Philip V. Prillaman Trust: to Y-2Morrow LLC of 715 South Memorial Blvd.: 905 Hunting Ridge Road, $200,000

From Singh & Kaur LLC to Michael Fadi Kassab: property on northwest side of Ellsworth Street and northeast side of Market Street: $292,236.63

From Walter C. Harrison to Walter C. Harrison and Tayna Jones-Harrison: 1197 Roundabout Road

From L. Dale McGhee, trustee under the will of Roy Lynwood Adams, to John R. Adams and Rebecca Adams: lot on Belva Street and lot on southwest side of Red Oak Street

From Benjamin Paine Blackwell to Leslie Dolan on Aug. 4: 217 Thomas Heights, $160,000

From Stratford Square LLC to Stratford Ventures LLC on Aug. 5: 6.246 acres on north side of Church Street Extension and to markers at Randolph Street and Madison Street, $4,850,000; secured by deed of trust for $4,122,500

From Norman Prillaman to C&M Rental Property LLC on Aug. 9: 114 Roselawn Heights, $37,500

From Coy W. Wall to Kym Reed on Aug. 10: 211 George St., $73,000

From Edward J. Boris and Barbara Boris to Terry Linda Davis and Robert Edwin Conary on July 22: property on west side of Thomas Heights 230 feet from Mulberry Street, $245,000

From Robert O. Preston to Luigi Dipasquale and Debrah Dipasquale on Aug. 12: 1224 Top St., $70,000

From John Kevin Steele and Tamara Taitano-Steel to Greg Miller and Christine Miller on July 28: 528 Hairston St., $120,000

Deed of Gift from Eddie H. Jones and Lisa Jones to Sheila J. Goins and James Neal Goins on June 22: 728 Craig St.