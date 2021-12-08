McGarry, Slate endorsed by Bar for judgeships

After the Bar made its endorsement, McGarry said, “I’m honored to receive the endorsement of the Martinsville-Henry County Bar Association for the Circuit Court bench. In my tenure on the General District Court, I have worked to render fair and just decisions while showing respect for both attorneys and litigants that come before the court. I look forward to pursuing my judicial candidacy in the upcoming Virginia General Assembly session."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Slate also made a statement in which she thanked the Bar for its endorsement: “It is an honor to be recognized by your peers as having the qualifications to serve as a judge. I am proud of my public service, first with the Public Defender’s Office and now with the Division of Child Support Enforcement. I look forward to continuing that service as a judge should I be chosen for an opening in the General District Court.”

McGarry grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is a graduate of Louisiana State University and the Washington and Lee School of Law. He was admitted to the Virginia State Bar in 1993.