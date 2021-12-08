McGarry, Slate endorsed by Bar for judgeships

Judge James Richard "Jimmy" McGarry of Martinsville and Christina Leventis Slate have been endorsed by Martinsville-Henry County Bar Association for two judgeships.
The Bar made the endorsements Tuesday at a meeting in the Henry County courthouse to consider endorsements for vacancies in the 21st judicial district, which includes Martinsville and the counties of Henry and Patrick.
John Sonderegger, current president of the Bar, in a press release announced that the Bar first endorsed McGarry for a vacancy on the Circuit Court bench which has been created by the pending retirement of Judge David V. Williams, to occur in February.
McGarry presently serves as judge of the Henry County General District Court, a position he has held since 2019.
Before his appointment to the General District Court, McGarry was a partner with the law firm of Young, Haskins, Mann, Gregory, McGarry and Wall, P.C. in Martinsville.
The Bar then endorsed Christina Leventis Slate to replace McGarry if he is elevated to the Circuit Court (thereby creating a vacancy in the General District Court). Slate is an Assistant Attorney General assigned to the Division of Child Support Enforcement office serving Martinsville, Henry County and the surrounding area.
After the Bar made its endorsement, McGarry said, “I’m honored to receive the endorsement of the Martinsville-Henry County Bar Association for the Circuit Court bench. In my tenure on the General District Court, I have worked to render fair and just decisions while showing respect for both attorneys and litigants that come before the court. I look forward to pursuing my judicial candidacy in the upcoming Virginia General Assembly session."
Slate also made a statement in which she thanked the Bar for its endorsement: “It is an honor to be recognized by your peers as having the qualifications to serve as a judge. I am proud of my public service, first with the Public Defender’s Office and now with the Division of Child Support Enforcement. I look forward to continuing that service as a judge should I be chosen for an opening in the General District Court.”
McGarry grew up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He is a graduate of Louisiana State University and the Washington and Lee School of Law. He was admitted to the Virginia State Bar in 1993.
Judge McGarry and his wife, Donna H. McGarry, have three adult children, Randall James McGarry, Benjamin Michael McGarry and Lauren Michelle McGarry. Lauren McGarry is also an attorney and serves in the local Public Defender’s Office in Martinsville.
McGarry has also been active in the Boy Scouts of America and is an assistant Scout Master of a local Boy Scout troop. He has served on the boards of numerous local non-profit organizations.
Slate is married to Harold E. “Chip” Slate II, an attorney in private practice in Patrick and Henry counties and Martinsville. They have two children, Harold Edwin Slate III, age 6 and Peter Alexander Slate, age 3. The family live in Henry County.
She was raised in Sumter, South Carolina, and is a graduate of Clemson University. She is a graduate of the Washington and Lee School of Law and was admitted to the Virginia State Bar in 2008.
She is a sustaining member of the Charity League of Martinsville and Henry County.
The Virginia General Assembly convenes on Jan. 12.
It is the responsibility of the General Assembly to fill judicial vacancies in the Commonwealth.