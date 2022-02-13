 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Meeting agenda

  • 0

Martinsville City Public Schools

A Martinsville School Board meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the Martinsville Public Schools Central Office, 746 Indian Trail in Martinsville where the Board will:

  • Hear information from Lisa Frick regarding the United Way.
  • Recognize Fred Barrow as a district winner in wrestling.
  • Recognize Miyana Smith and Jills Collins as part of School Board Clerk Appreciation Week.
  • Recognize Superintendent Zeb Talley as part of VSBA School Board Appreciation Week.
  • Recognize Felicia Preston as part of National School Counseling Week.
  • Recognize Brian Joyce for Regional Band honors.
  • Recognize T.J. Slaughter in relation to a security grant.
  • Consider voting to approve the consent agenda including the financial report for the period ending Jan. 31, and the personnel report that came out of the previous meeting’s closed session accepting the resignations of Brie Thurman and Karen Smith; the appointments of Ryan Orton, third grade teacher; Austin Roberson, journalism and creative writing teacher; Ryan Spencer, entry level network administrator; Francis Mesi, substitute teacher; Maxine Hairston, food service (part time); Jamond Carter, JV head wrestling coach; Ellis Hairston Jr., co-head wrestling coach; Tanner Sweitzer, MMS head girls basketball coach; and Mumia Abu DeyAli, MMS head wrestling coach.
  • Hear information provided by Sheilah Williams regarding the USDA Commodity Program.
  • Hear the second reading of the FY23 School Budget.
  • Hold a public hearing on the FY23 School Budget.
  • Consider approving the FY23 School Budget as presented.
  • Consider approving a stipend for the clerk and vice clerk.
  • Consider approving the academic public school calendar for the 2022-23 school year.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New details emerge in abduction and forced sex case

New details emerge in abduction and forced sex case

"She stated Cox brought her to his residence in Fieldale, where he forced her to perform oral sex on him and two other men," Monroe wrote. "She was later taken to another residence at 362 Sleeping Hills Farm Road by Cox to 'take care of his boy' sexually, where she was left with Bobby Helms Sr."

Henry County Grand Jury hands down 150 indictments

Henry County Grand Jury hands down 150 indictments

There were a total of 150 indictments issued by a Henry County Grand Jury on Tuesday: 91 regular indictments an 59 direct indictments.

 An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury's determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.

Danville man dies in wreck

Danville man dies in wreck

Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Pittsylvania County, which resulted in the death of Trey David Stevens,…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: President Biden’s electric vehicle strategy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert