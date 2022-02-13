Meeting agenda

Martinsville City Public Schools
A Martinsville School Board meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 22, at the Martinsville Public Schools Central Office, 746 Indian Trail in Martinsville where the Board will:
- Hear information from Lisa Frick regarding the United Way.
- Recognize Fred Barrow as a district winner in wrestling.
- Recognize Miyana Smith and Jills Collins as part of School Board Clerk Appreciation Week.
- Recognize Superintendent Zeb Talley as part of VSBA School Board Appreciation Week.
- Recognize Felicia Preston as part of National School Counseling Week.
- Recognize Brian Joyce for Regional Band honors.
- Recognize T.J. Slaughter in relation to a security grant.
- Consider voting to approve the consent agenda including the financial report for the period ending Jan. 31, and the personnel report that came out of the previous meeting’s closed session accepting the resignations of Brie Thurman and Karen Smith; the appointments of Ryan Orton, third grade teacher; Austin Roberson, journalism and creative writing teacher; Ryan Spencer, entry level network administrator; Francis Mesi, substitute teacher; Maxine Hairston, food service (part time); Jamond Carter, JV head wrestling coach; Ellis Hairston Jr., co-head wrestling coach; Tanner Sweitzer, MMS head girls basketball coach; and Mumia Abu DeyAli, MMS head wrestling coach.
- Hear information provided by Sheilah Williams regarding the USDA Commodity Program.
- Hear the second reading of the FY23 School Budget.
- Hold a public hearing on the FY23 School Budget.
- Consider approving the FY23 School Budget as presented.
- Consider approving a stipend for the clerk and vice clerk.
- Consider approving the academic public school calendar for the 2022-23 school year.