Community Meeting

Martinsville City Council will take a Neighborhood Tour of the West End area at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

At 7 p.m., City Council will hold a Neighborhood Community Meeting at Albert Harris Elementary School, 711 Smith Road. The agenda includes:

Update of the neighborhood tour

Review of prior inspection concerns

Update from police department on crime statistics in the neighborhood

Comments and questions from citizens

City Council

Martinsville City Council will meet Tuesday in Council Chambers at the Martinsville Municipal Building, 55 W. Church St., with closed session at 6 p.m. and regular session at 7. On the agenda are:

Recognize city employees who are eligible for Service Awards for Jan. 1 through March 31

Hear an overview of the Monday West End neighborhood tour and meeting. (10 minutes)

Conduct a public hearing for the purpose of receiving names of citizens interested in an appointment to a partial term on City Council ending December 31, 2024, vacated by Chad Martin. Any candidates interested in being considered for appointment must attend this Council meeting and declare their interest during the public hearing. Citizens who do so but have not yet submitted an application should be prepared to complete an application that evening. After the hearing, Council will publicly read all names to be considered for the seat. (10 minutes)

Hear an update from Joanie Petty, Executive Director of Boys & Girls clubs of the Blue Ridge. (15 minutes)

Hear information related to the establishment of a new board titled “Citizen Advisory Board.” The board will serve as a formal, consistent liaison between the Council, City staff and citizens. The board will study, analyze and formulate well-developed, thoughtful recommendations, insights and ideas based upon citizen feedback and discuss/present to Council. The board will act as a two-way sounding board for the Council and citizens, and be involved in the planning of the current and future state of Martinsville. The board will help disseminate community information to the citizens to broaden the City’s outreach. The board will meet on the first and third Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m. or other times as deemed by board membership. The board will be made up of eight adults: two each from West End, Southside, Northside and East Martinsville/Druid Hills. (15 minutes)

City Council will meet in closed session at 6 p.m. Wednesday to discuss appointments to boards and commissions.

P&HCC

The Patrick & Henry Community College Board will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, in the Hooker Exhibit Hall, Frith Economic Development Center. Lunch will be served at noon. The agenda includes:

Regular updates from departments

Consideration of a professor emeritus appointment

Appointment of an ad-hoc nominating committee to present recommendations at the May meeting for a new vice-chair, by Robert Haley

Information technology annual report by David Deal

Bob Vogler Teaching Scholarship reminder by Gary Collins

Henry County Schools

Members of the Henry County School Board will host community Listening Sessions at specific schools during the month of March as they prepare for next steps in the superintendent search process. Each meeting will be held at 6 p.m.:

Tuesday: Laurel Park Middle School

March 27: Magna Vista High School

March 21: Bassett High School

March 28: Stanleytown Elementary School