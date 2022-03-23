Metz to return to Ukraine; Helper of refugees was aided by local fundraiser, donations

George Christopher Metz, who recently volunteered with a humanitarian organization to help refugees leave Ukraine, is headed back to the war-torn country on April 6.
Financial support from folks back home helped make his mission possible, he said during Tuesday's Martinsville City Council meeting. At the meeting he was presented with a donation from a fundraiser -- and heralded with applause.
City council members Danny Turner and Tammy Lawson and Rising Sun Breads proprietor Darla Main-Schneider had sponsored a fundraiser of sales of cookies made by Rising Sun to help support those efforts. Between donations and cookie sales, a total of $1,300 was raised.
Metz said he lived and worked in Ukraine a year and a half ago. “It’s kind of hard not to fall in love with the place,” he said. “They’re honorable people – hardworking, resourceful, intelligent people.”
People are also reading…
When the country was invaded he was wondering what he could to help, he said. One day he saw on BBC a story about a volunteer driving refuges out of Ukraine, “and 10 minutes later I bought a ticket.”
He “barely had any money to take” with him, and his mission cost between $450 and $700 a day between fuel, the van rental and hotels.
He drove 15 people at a time out of Ukraine in a van to spend the night in Krakow, Poland, from where they would go on to find refuge in other parts of Europe.
The room broke into applause when he said he took 112 people across the border. He got hotel rooms for 33 people: elderly couples and women with small children.
“Again, I went with $300 in my pocket,” he said. “The only way I was able to do that was because so many people in our community stepped up and saw the story in the Martinsville Bulletin and online and gave donations.”
Metz will return to Ukraine April 6. He said he will use the $1,300 donation he was given at the meeting to provide supplies and food for Ukrainians fighting on the front line.
Turner said the donation is divided between checks for the American Red Cross and cash.