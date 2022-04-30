MHC NSBE Junior Chapter wins top awards at national convention -- again!

Members of the Martinsville and Henry County National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) won national awards at NSBE’s national convention this year.

Six of the Martinsville and Henry County NSBE chapter competed at the virtual convention and won awards.

Savannah Brown won the Female Student of the Year Scholarship of $4,000. Brown is a senior at Martinsville High School and her parents are Renee and Jeffery Brown. She competed with senior girls from around the world and the competition was evaluated on her GPA, activities, clubs, organizations, leadership, community service, involvement in the community, essay questions and her personal essay.

Andre Harrison won the Golden Torch Scholarship of $1,000. Harrison is a senior at MHS and his guardian is LaTanya Billups. He competed with seniors from around the world and won through an application process.

The Try-Math Lower Division ninth and tenth graders won third place at the convention. The team is made up of Destiny Johnson, a ninth grader from Carlisle School and Bryson Broadnax, a ninth grader from Magna Vista High School. Their team was coached by engineering students from Virginia Tech.

The Ten-80 Nascar team won first place at the convention. The team is made up of Nicholas Carter, a twelfth grader at MVHS; Bailey Stanley, a ninth grader at Bassett High School; Bryson Broadnax and Hayden Robertson, a ninth grader at BHS. The team was coached by Sherry Broadnax and Artie Stanley.

The KidWind team won second place and has been invited to compete at the national competition in San Antonio, Texas. The team members are Savannah Brown and Nicholas Carter; Chloe Taylor, an eleventh grader at Carlisle School and Naomi Tsehaye a twelfth grader at Carlisle School. The team was coached by engineering students from Virginia Tech.

“The students have been creative with practicing while still maintaining a high quality of work. They have made time to practice, maintain their academic grades and several of the students worked part time jobs. This has been a huge challenge for the students and they met the challenge with a lot of sacrifices, support of their parents and long hours of work. The students have had a lot of support from P&HCC, NCI, Martinsville and Henry County School Systems and Virginia Tech,” wrote coach and MHC Junior Chapter NSBE founder Helen Howell in a release.

This year’s culminating KidWind Challenge will bring together the top performing teams from around the nation to compete alongside each other at the National Convention in San Antonio, Texas.

The challenge is a hands-on design that engages students through the lens of wind and solar energy. Student teams will design, construct and test small scale wind turbines and solar structures. During the challenge, the teams meet with a panel of judges to present their design process and demonstrate their conceptual knowledge on renewable energy. The teams also engage in a variety of instant challenges to gauge their on-the-spot teamwork and problem-solving skills.

