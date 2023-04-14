Martinsville is one of 15 cities and counties across the United States that has been selected to participate in focused efforts to advance local-level policies supporting racial healing and public health.

Through the "Healing Through Policy: Pathways to Racial Justice" initiative, the community will participate in a highly acclaimed Community of Practice program and will receive counsel from experts and peer support from other localities that share these aims. The goal is to collectively advance the widespread adoption and implementation of policies that have shown positive impact on health and equity.

Healing Through Policy supports cities, counties and states in moving from commitment to action for health, racial equity and justice, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Health. It is an initiative of the American Public Health Association (APHA), the de Beaumont Foundation and the National Collaborative for Health Equity (NCHE), in collaboration with Results for America (RFA).

"American society is increasingly recognizing the impact of racism on the health of individuals and communities,” stated NCHE Executive Director Gail C. Christopher, DN, in the release. "More than 250 states, cities, and counties have issued declarations proclaiming racism a public health crisis. This is a step in the right direction. But now, public officials, the private sector, and communities must work together to eliminate racism and improve health outcomes, especially for people of color who have suffered through decades of health inequities."

Martinsville/Henry County formed an equity collaborative for this purpose more than a year ago. Bonnie Favero, Prevention Program Manager working with the Equity Collaborative, stated in the release, “The vision of its members is very much in keeping with the goals of the Healing Through Policy program.

“Participation in this prestigious program will enable our community to do this in ways we haven’t even thought of. This is a big deal for our community.”

“Working within the Martinsville/Henry County Equity Collaborative, we recently concluded a community needs assessment. Data from the assessment will be used in the identify inequities as we strategize how to solve them,” added Nancy Bell, Population Health Manager for the West Piedmont Health District.

Healing Through Policy identifies a suite of local-level policies and practices that have been successfully implemented in at least one jurisdiction, show promise in improving health and racial equity, and meaningfully engage those who are impacted. Based on the Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation frameworkTM, the policies and practices span five domains: narrative change, racial healing and relationship building, separation, law, and economy.

"The ability to shape policy is a powerful tool to reduce health inequities," said APHA Executive Director Georges C. Benjamin, MD, in the release. "Acknowledging that these injustices exist is the first step. We now need to move from recognition to action by implementing policies that will make a difference in the lives of our community members for generations."

"Healing Through Policy is a testament to the power of community and action at the local level in creating equitable and just futures for all people," said de Beaumont Foundation President and CEO Brian C. Castrucci, DrPH, in the release. "We are honored to be supporting these communities as they learn from one other and work together to address centuries of racist policy, heal from these injustices, and thrive."

"Policies such as right to counsel for tenants facing eviction help ensure more residents have stable, affordable homes, which is critical for their health and well-being,” said RFA Executive Vice President and Chief Impact Officer Lisa Morrison Butler in the release. "We look forward to working with local leaders to show how the use of data and evidence can help them move from commitment to action in addressing systemic health and racial inequities, and creating thriving communities of opportunity for all."