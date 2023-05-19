A memorial to honor Vietnam veterans at the Bassett Historical Center, started in 2016, has grown to encompass a landscaped area and a memorial bench.

In 2018, a Vietnam Monument was installed and dedicated to veterans with Martinsville-Henry County ties who served in Vietnam in country.

It got its start in 2016 by a committee of local veterans, Bassett Historical Center staff and board members, Daughters of the American Revolution members and several area residents, who determined the criteria and guidelines to follow.

After collecting names for more than a year, a monument was constructed honoring the 345 names turned in by the veteran himself or by a loved one. Twenty-six of those listed on the monument were killed in action.

This monument is an attempt to honor not just those veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice and lost their lives while serving in Vietnam, but to also honor those who returned home. It is a way that the community shows their appreciation for military service for our country while at the same time showing appreciation to the families whom they represent, according to a press release from the committee.

In 2022, with great support and help from the community, “Military Square” was born, the release states. This area located on the grounds of the Bassett Historical Center received a much needed upgrade and facelift, not only to make the area more attractive but to also help keep it safe from vehicular damage. An upgrade to the landscape, new pavers and barriers were added around the Vietnam Monument. A flagpole has been added at the back of the monument in honor and memory of all Veterans and the existing DMZ/Korean Conflict Bench will eventually be moved to be more a part of this “square."

In the early fall of 2022, in order to complete this area, the Bassett Historical Center embarked on yet another military project. It was brought to the committee's attention that a number of veterans missed the opportunity to have their names included on the Vietnam Monument. In order to include them, a Vietnam Bench with names of those veterans (living and deceased) who are not on the monument will soon be included in this area.

The criteria used for the monument was also applied to the bench: Veterans must have served in Vietnam in country and must have some ties to the Martinsville-Henry County area. At the March 1 deadline for this project, 105 names were collected and will be included on the bench. It will be dedicated on Veterans Day 2023 and on the grounds of the Bassett Historical Center. A raffle is being planned in order to help fund the bench.

The General Joseph Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution made a donation to the project on May 1. Those involved with the bench and project at large include Linda Pulliam, Chairman of the DAR Chapter’s Service to Veterans Committee; Anne Copeland, Assistant Director of the BHC; David Kipfinger, Military Advisor of the BHC; Mabel Peters, Chapter Treasurer; Fran Snead, Director of the BHC; Glenda Hager, Chapter Regent; Betty Turner, Chairman of the BHC Board; W.C. Fowlkes, Paul Kennedy, Pat Ross and Lewis Turner.