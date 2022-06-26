 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Monument restored

Members of the Daughter of the Revolution (DAR) chapters Colonel Abram Penn, Joseph Martin, Old Carolina Road, Colonel William Preston, Peaks of Otter, Fort Lewis and Red Rock joined Patrick Henry in commemoration on the Patrick Henry chapter’s 100th anniversary.

A monument that was put in place by Patrick Henry DAR in 1922 was restored by Trent Memorials on the site of Patrick Henry’s Leatherwood home, where he lived from 1779 to 1784. Two of his children were born while he lived at this house.

