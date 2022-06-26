Monument restored

Members of the Daughter of the Revolution (DAR) chapters Colonel Abram Penn, Joseph Martin, Old Carolina Road, Colonel William Preston, Peaks of Otter, Fort Lewis and Red Rock joined Patrick Henry in commemoration on the Patrick Henry chapter’s 100th anniversary.
A monument that was put in place by Patrick Henry DAR in 1922 was restored by Trent Memorials on the site of Patrick Henry’s Leatherwood home, where he lived from 1779 to 1784. Two of his children were born while he lived at this house.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Monique Holland
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today