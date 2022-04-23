More Patrick students closer to free studies at P&HCC; PCEF estimates that $44,000 would make it no-cost for al

An initial estimate of $2 million to get free community college for Patrick students has been dropped to just $44,000.

Early last year, the Patrick County Education Foundation [PCEF] publicly adopted a goal to raise funds for a scholarship they are calling the Patrick County Promise. When realized, the Patrick County Promise will completely cover the tuition, textbooks, and fees for every high school graduate in Patrick County to get a two-year degree at Patrick & Henry Community College. The initial estimate for financing this goal was 2 million dollars.

The idea for the Patrick County Promise came after the Harvest Foundation in announced SEED Fund 2.0, which would pay for Martinsville and Henry County students to attend P&HCC beyond the costs covered by prior scholarships and grants.

At the Patrick County Education Foundation’s last board meeting, P&HCC’s president Dr. Greg Hodges announced new data that PCEF expects will make the goal much more attainable, a press release states. According to the college’s data, almost half (48%) of the Patrick County students currently enrolled at P&HCC already have their tuition covered. PCEF will only need to raise the funds to cover the remaining 52%. To cover the remaining students for their first year, that amount would be $44,000, the release states.

The lower projected amount is due to other influxes of funding.

In 2021, Virginia allocated $36 million to create a statewide program called G3 (which stands for "Get Skilled. Get a Job. Get Ahead.") The G3 program covers tuition, fees, and books and provides wraparound support for students pursuing an in-demand field. Those fields are health care, information technology, skilled trades, public safety and early childhood education fields.

With G3, the state could cover tuition for a significant amount of Patrick County students. Students covered by G3 would not need the Patrick County Promise, because tuition, books, and fees are already covered.

The P&HCC Foundation, which offers more than 200 scholarships, has had an increase in funding directed toward Patrick County students.

The PCEF still needs to raise an initial $44,000 to launch its vision and provide every Patrick County student the same opportunity to attend college at no cost. However, meeting that goal now seems even more attainable than the initial $2 million estimate, the release states.

“The Patrick County Education Foundation Board, through the Patrick County Promise, is promoting that economic success and education are inextricably interwoven,” stated Stewart Roberson the PCEF Board Chair, in the release. “We are fortunate that the stars are aligning for all of Patrick County’s high school graduates to imagine a tuition-free college experience in their first two years. We are very, very close to assuring that this vision becomes a reality. Thanks to the entire community for your devotion and interest in closing this much smaller gap.”

Anyone wishing to contribute to the Patrick County Promise can visit patrickhenryfoundation.com. Click “donate now” and select “Patrick County Promise” in the “Designated Gifts” menu. Alternatively, donors may contact Tiffani Underwood, Executive Director of the Patrick & Henry Community College Foundation, at tunderwood@patrickhenry.edu or 656-0281.

