More than books: Library now offers day passes for Y, VMNH

Thanks to your library card, you now can work out at the Y or take the family to see the exhibits at the Virginia Museum of Natural History (VMNH).

That’s in addition to all sorts of other surprising possibilities offered by the Blue Ridge Regional Library (BRRL), such as borrowing fishing poles and a stocked tackle box.

The library’s latest additions to its collections that go beyond books – those are updates weekly -- are one free day pass each for the Y and the VMNH. You check out a pass with your library card, just like you check out a book.

“We have multiple one-day passes within our system,” said BRRL Program Coordinator Leandio Gravely, “so patrons can place a hold on a pass if none are available for check-out” at the time requested.

The hold process can be done in person at any BRRL branch, online at brrl.lib.va.us or by phone (Bassett, 629-2426; Collinsville, 647-1112; Martinsville, 403-5430; Patrick County, 694-3352; or Ridgeway, 956-1828).

The VMNH pass is sponsored by the VMNH. It is good for a family of up to five people, and requires a 30-day wait for subsequent check-outs by the user.