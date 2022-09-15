Motorcyclist dies in chase crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle pursuit, which ended with a fatal crash. The crash occurred at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday on Route 29, one-tenth of a mile south of Route 29 business in Pittsylvania County.
The traffic pursuit began when a Virginia State Police trooper in Campbell County on Route 29 attempted to stop a Suzuki GSXR 600 for reckless driving. The trooper activated his emergency equipment and the motorcycle refused to stop and sped away, according to a press release. The pursuit continued into Pittsylvania County, where the motorcycle crossed into the northbound lanes of Route 29. The motorcycle was traveling south in the northbound lanes at a high rate of speed, when it struck a 2018 International tractor-trailer, head-on.
James Lee Holley, 37, of Graham, N.C., was the driver of the Suzuki. Mr. Holley was wearing his helmet and died at the scene.
People are also reading…
The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, and the roadway was closed for an extended period due to a fuel leak from the truck.
The Virginia State Police Crash Investigation and Motor Carrier Teams responded to assist with the crash investigation.
The crash remains under investigation.