 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Motorcyclist dies in chase crash

  • 0

Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle pursuit, which ended with a fatal crash. The crash occurred at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday on Route 29, one-tenth of a mile south of Route 29 business in Pittsylvania County.

The traffic pursuit began when a Virginia State Police trooper in Campbell County on Route 29 attempted to stop a Suzuki GSXR 600 for reckless driving. The trooper activated his emergency equipment and the motorcycle refused to stop and sped away, according to a press release. The pursuit continued into Pittsylvania County, where the motorcycle crossed into the northbound lanes of Route 29. The motorcycle was traveling south in the northbound lanes at a high rate of speed, when it struck a 2018 International tractor-trailer, head-on.

James Lee Holley, 37, of Graham, N.C., was the driver of the Suzuki. Mr. Holley was wearing his helmet and died at the scene.

People are also reading…

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, and the roadway was closed for an extended period due to a fuel leak from the truck.

The Virginia State Police Crash Investigation and Motor Carrier Teams responded to assist with the crash investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

"12 Angry Jurors" debuts

"12 Angry Jurors" debuts

Watch a show that features a panel of jurors from different backgrounds try to make the difficult decision of choosing whether or not an individual is guilty or not guilty.

The video wars of reversion

The video wars of reversion

The city of Martinsville and county of Henry’s debate on reversion has spilled over into social media in the form of videos taking aim at each other.

Watch Now: Related Video

US Senate takes first step to direct military aid to Taiwan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert