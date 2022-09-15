Motorcyclist dies in chase crash

Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle pursuit, which ended with a fatal crash. The crash occurred at 11:41 p.m. Tuesday on Route 29, one-tenth of a mile south of Route 29 business in Pittsylvania County.

The traffic pursuit began when a Virginia State Police trooper in Campbell County on Route 29 attempted to stop a Suzuki GSXR 600 for reckless driving. The trooper activated his emergency equipment and the motorcycle refused to stop and sped away, according to a press release. The pursuit continued into Pittsylvania County, where the motorcycle crossed into the northbound lanes of Route 29. The motorcycle was traveling south in the northbound lanes at a high rate of speed, when it struck a 2018 International tractor-trailer, head-on.

James Lee Holley, 37, of Graham, N.C., was the driver of the Suzuki. Mr. Holley was wearing his helmet and died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured, and the roadway was closed for an extended period due to a fuel leak from the truck.

The Virginia State Police Crash Investigation and Motor Carrier Teams responded to assist with the crash investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.