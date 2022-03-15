VSP hold manhunt: More than 20 officers in Horsepasture to serve warrant

More than a dozen law enforcement officers and an armored vehicle were in on Sunnycrest Drive in Horsepasture in an attempt to locate a fugitive Tuesday afternoon.

Sunnycrest is a loop road just west of U.S. 220, across Va. 58 from Sedgefield Drive on one end and the Horsepasture Ruritan Club on the other.

VSP First Sgt. M.C. Davis said police were trying to arrest a fugitive.

A Henry County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was on the scene, apparently blocking traffic from Sunnycrest.

An army green armored truck was parked in the driveway of a white mobile home with blue trim. About a dozen armed men were on the scene, some standing in front of and behind the vehicle, and a sharpshooter was stationed from its roof holding a large firearm that came out from an opening in the center of a shield.

“Kevin Dunford,” an officer announced on a loudspeaker, “We have a search warrant for you. Come to the front door with your hands on your [illegible,but sounds like “face”]. Do it now. Kevin Dunford, inside the blue and white trailer, come to the front door with your hands on your face. .. We have a search warrant.”

Troopers not immediately engaged in the action said they heard some noise coming from inside the trailer and they thought it may be a dog, but they expected a dog would bark. The barking of a dog was heard later, but the source of the bark could not be localized.

An officer and a German Shepherd K9 were crouched near a white SUV parked behind the trailer. The barking did not appear to be from that dog, whose tail was waving vigorously as he waited with his master. After a few minutes he sat and occasionally barked.

Then five or six men lined up single file, the one in front carrying a large shield, and walked toward the front door while others spaced themselves out around the back of the trailer. The man at the megaphone made another command for Dunford to come out.

The K9 officer and his dog moved toward the front corner of the trailer by the road.

More support that appeared to be backup arrived, making a total of about 20 officers.

The sound of barking was heard, next time, from outside, distinct from the barking of the working K9.

Officers congregated in the front yard, then left. It was not clear what happened at the front door of the mobile home, because that view was obscured. However, it appeared that they took someone out of the trailer; several walked together in a group and opened the back of the armored vehicle. While they did that, the sharpshooter still kept his rifle pointed at the trailer.

An officer on the scene confirmed that officers captured Dunford. He is wanted for larceny, heroin possession and escape custody, one said.

"It started Sunday with all the activity and the escape, and then we've been - everything culminated in us being here today," he said.

After about 10 minutes officers apprehended more people out of the trailer, one appearing to be a young woman with dyed burgundy hair and another a young man wearing jeans, a white, red and black shirt and ballcap, with what appeared to be a smoking cigarette even as his hands were handcuffed behind his back. Then emerged a woman with bobbed blond hair, a blue shirt and jeans and a thin bald young man in a grayish-hooded sweatshirt.

"We were giving commands for anybody to just go ahead and come out," the officer said. "They obviously did not, so they were given a warning that if they did not, we would wind up getting a search warrant and making entry on that house.

The people who came out of the trailer after Dunford were "being detained," VSP Sgt. Dennis McBride said. "Big difference between being detained and being arrested. Law enforcement has a right to detain people, figure out why you may or may not be doing what you're doing, but we have to operate within certain boundaries on that. Arrest is obviously"

"The law is based on what a reasonable person would believe. That is the standard," McBride said. "So if you're an average Joe or Jane Citizen, and you have three or four people in this trailer that are not coming out, and you see this presence here ... it's not like we're not identifiable -- Why would you not come out and say, 'Hay, I'm not part of this'?

"If you've done nothing wrong, if you haven't committed a crime, why would you not come out?

"At that point, obviously, you're going to be escorted from that scene. We don't want you in that scene because we don't know what can happen."

Specifically, he said, they asked for Dunford to come out, "and we asked four times" before he came out.

Detaining the other people helps to clear the scene for an investigation, he said. "We can only detain them for the time that we need to answer the questions that we need answered."

It was possible that law enforcement could be on the scene late into the night, McBride said: "Obviously, there's something in that trailer that we're not supposed to know about - we're not supposed to find."

That property has been reported to be "a problem for a while," he said.

McBride said that citizens who wish to report suspicious activity should call Crime Stoppers or the VSP local office at 632-3060, "and then obviously 911."

The VSP, sheriff's office and city police all share a good working relationship and help each other, he said.

Two women in casual dress were watching the scene from the front corner of the yard of the neighboring mobile home.

Officers said they had found a 1999 Ford Contour belonging to Dunford parked at the Old Country Store at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

"Based on the activity, I think we're probably finished," said McBride.

