NCI has new board members

NCI board
New College Institute has updated its website to list its newest board members.
The most recent board meeting date remains listed as June 23, 2021.
New board members are Michael L. Edwards, Maria Pia Tamburri, Eric Jones, Ellen Dyke, Catherin Tanner Brown, Cameron Patterson and Mary Y. Trigiani.
An October press release from Gov. Ralph Northam's office announced Edwards' and Trigiani's appointments to the board.
- Edwards is from Hampton and is the vice president of Kemper Consulting.
- Trigiani is from Abingdon, the release states. She "is an executive, communicator and commentator," according to her website, marytrigiani.com.
An April press release from the governor's office announced the other appointments to the NCI board:
- Brown, of Concord, is the vice president of consulting services, Clearwater.
- Ellen Dyke of Reston is a retired attorney.
- Jones of Annapolis, Md., is the director of business development, capture, proposals, and growth — defense and national security, AT&T Public Sector and FirstNet.
- Cameron Patterson of Farmville is the executive director of Robert Russa Moton Museum.
- Maria Pia Tamburri of Midlothian is director of diversity and inclusion and employee engagement, Dominion Energy.
They join members Del. Les Adams; Richard Hall, vice chair; Sen. Emmett Hanger Jr.; Del. Kathleen Murphy; Naomi Hodge-Muse, secretary; Treney Tweedy; Sen. Bill Stanley, chair; and Del. Rodney Willett, who remain listed on NCI's website as board members.
Recent members of the board who no longer are listed on NCI's board website are Tanya Foreman, Weldon Hill and Janice Wilkins.