New College Institute (NCI) presents a series of events in celebration of Black History Month. All events will be held in the Baldwin Building on Fayette Street. They are:

A poster display for The Martinsville 7, throughout February, provided in partnership with The Martinsville 7 Initiative.

"Dine and Discover" at 6 p.m. Feb. 21: Dinner and an educational presentation followed by a showing of the movie "Once Upon a Time: A Village on Fayette." The presentation is provided in partnership with FAHI (Fayette Area Historical initiative).

"Dine and Discover" at 6 p.m. Feb. 24: Dinner and an educational presentation about the Martinsville 7 entitled "Pardoned but Not Forgotten." The presentation provided in partnership with The Martinsville 7 Initiative.

"During Black History Month, we take the opportunity to contemplate the history of the Baldwin Block neighborhood in Martinsville and to educate our community about it," said Christina Reed, NCI’s Interim Executive Director, in a press release. "We're thrilled to bring the community together to learn, grow, and celebrate together.”

All events are free and open to the public for all ages. The Dine & Discover sessions require an RSVP; contact Erica McDaniel at 276-403-5671 or emcdaniel@newcollegeinstitute.org.