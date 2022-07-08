New businesses: Roosky's Bar & Grill, L&M Boutique, Raymond James, Starbucks, Barking Beauties, Martinsville Treatment Center, Total Elegance, Stateline

Uptown Martinsville and the surrounding area are sparking with action as new businesses are opening at a fast clip.
Just recently are a new restaurant, a financial planner and a boutique, along with new ownership for a familiar convenience store and gas station:
- Roosky's Bar & Grill has opened at 54 W. Church St. The restaurant is owned by Clifton Barrow and managed by Jeremy Phillipi.
- L&M Boutique, owned by Latasha Jones, offers clothing, baby items, gift baskets and more. It is located at 46 E. Church St., Suite 4.
- The new owners of Market Square & Deli at 157 E. Market St. are Fadi Kassab and Michael Kassab, and Kevin Kassab is the manager.
- Raymond James, Lori Frise, CFP, at 33 Ellsworth St. had a ribbon-cutting on June 30.
- Starbucks, on the corner of Market Street and Commonwealth Boulevard, opened on June 2.
People are also reading…
Several businesses have ribbon-cuttings through the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce this week. They are:
- Barking Beauties, 46 E. Church St., Martinsville (backside), at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
- Martinsville Treatment Services at 8500 A.L. Philpott Highway, Leatherwood Plaza (beside Food Lion) at 2 p.m. Tuesday, with an open house from 2-4 p.m.
- Total Elegance Beauty Salon at 20 E. Main St., at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
- Stateline Heart & Vascular, Stateline Aesthetics at 435 E. Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, with an open house afterward.