 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

New businesses: Roosky's Bar & Grill, L&M Boutique, Raymond James, Starbucks, Barking Beauties, Martinsville Treatment Center, Total Elegance, Stateline

  • 0

Uptown Martinsville and the surrounding area are sparking with action as new businesses are opening at a fast clip.

Just recently are a new restaurant, a financial planner and a boutique, along with new ownership for a familiar convenience store and gas station:

  • Roosky's Bar & Grill has opened at 54 W. Church St. The restaurant is owned by Clifton Barrow and managed by Jeremy Phillipi.
  • L&M Boutique, owned by Latasha Jones, offers clothing, baby items, gift baskets and more. It is located at 46 E. Church St., Suite 4.
  • The new owners of Market Square & Deli at 157 E. Market St. are Fadi Kassab and Michael Kassab, and Kevin Kassab is the manager.
  • Raymond James, Lori Frise, CFP, at 33 Ellsworth St. had a ribbon-cutting on June 30.
  • Starbucks, on the corner of Market Street and Commonwealth Boulevard, opened on June 2.

People are also reading…

Several businesses have ribbon-cuttings through the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce this week. They are:

  • Barking Beauties, 46 E. Church St., Martinsville (backside), at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
  • Martinsville Treatment Services at 8500 A.L. Philpott Highway, Leatherwood Plaza (beside Food Lion) at 2 p.m. Tuesday, with an open house from 2-4 p.m.
  • Total Elegance Beauty Salon at 20 E. Main St., at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
  • Stateline Heart & Vascular, Stateline Aesthetics at 435 E. Commonwealth Blvd. in Martinsville at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, with an open house afterward.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Body found in bathroom

Body found in bathroom

A body was found on June 25 in a bathroom at the J. Frank Wilson Park on E. Church Street Extension.

Arrest made after shooting and vandalism

Arrest made after shooting and vandalism

A Bassett man is in jail after shooting a gun on Brookdale Road, running from police and then hiding in a church were he allegedly caused thousands of dollars of damage.

Animal shelter needs help

Animal shelter needs help

Rumors about the Sheriff’s Department euthanizing the animals at the Henry County Animal Shelter due to the loss of an animal control officer …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why gas prices have finally begun to drop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert