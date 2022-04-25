 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

New Rangeley Ruritan flags fly high, thanks to Woodmen Life

  • 0
Rangeley Ruritans flag

Jim McMillan (left, holding rope) and Scott Koebel (right, holding rope) raise new flags presented by Woodmen Life as members including Nina Hylton, Bill Hutchinson, Homer Luther and others watch.

 Holly Kozelsky

Rangeley Ruritans

New flags fly at the Rangeley Ruritan Club building, thanks to Woodmen Life. The flags were raised in a ceremony before the start of the club’s April meeting.

Phillip Earles and Nina Hylton with help from Fay Moore and Francis Rakes prepared the meal for the meeting. Dwayne Tuggle and Moore will be responsible for the club’s May meeting, when the scholarships will be presented.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelensky congratulates 'true friend of Ukraine' Macron on re-election

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert