New Rangeley Ruritan flags fly high, thanks to Woodmen Life

Rangeley Ruritans

New flags fly at the Rangeley Ruritan Club building, thanks to Woodmen Life. The flags were raised in a ceremony before the start of the club’s April meeting.

Phillip Earles and Nina Hylton with help from Fay Moore and Francis Rakes prepared the meal for the meeting. Dwayne Tuggle and Moore will be responsible for the club’s May meeting, when the scholarships will be presented.