New rate of COVID cases evening out

While recent projections from the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute indicated that Southside may see a peak in new COVID-19 cases hitting by the end of October, current statistics from the Virginia Department of Health are showing a slight slow-down.
In Henry County, VDH charts show, the most new cases since summer were reported during the first week of August, then began a steady decrease, except for a jump at the end of September. Monday showed 18 new cases, with a 7-day average of 20.
Martinsville reached a peak of new cases during the second week of August, averaging almost seven new cases a day, then slowed down until another peak at the end of September, with a seven-case-a-day average. No new case was reported on Monday, when the 7-day average was 4.4.
Patrick County cases increased gradually throughout the summer until hitting a peak during the last week of August and first week of September, averaging about a dozen new cases a day.
Last week, with data included up through Saturday, 33 outbreaks were reported in the West Piedmont Health District, which covers Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties and Martinsville: five in long-term care facilities, 17 in schools, one in a healthcare setting, six in a congregate setting and four in childcare. Following district-wide patterns, their weeks of higher outbreaks were in the middle of September, except for congregate settings, which had higher rates during the start of August.
Schools
COVID-19 seems to be slowing its march through Henry County Public Schools, with its last reporting period – the week ending Friday – showing 33 new cases among its 6,909 students, and seven new cases among its 1,191 staff.
Bassett High School was the hardest hit, with 17 cases, and 70 quarantines in that week. That brings its numbers to cases and 520 quarantines since record-keeping began on Nov. 6.
Magna Vista High School had the second highest number of new cases at 6, and 18 quarantines, bringing its total numbers since Nov. 5 to 83 and 572, respectively.
Other schools affected last week were: Axton Elementary, two new cases and five quarantines; Campbell Court Elementary, two new cases and seven quarantines; Fieldale-Collinsville Middle School, four new cases and 14 quarantines; Laurel Park Middle, three new cases and eight quarantines; Meadow View Elementary School, two new cases and 14 quarantines; Mt. Olivet Elementary, one new case and 13 quarantines; and Stanleytown Elementary School, with two new cases and six quarantines. Other schools had quarantines but no cases.
Patrick County Public School’s COVID-19 Dashboard shows 16 positive cases and 40 quarantines among students and/or staff of Patrick County High School in the week ending Wednesday. It also reported four cases and six quarantines at Hardin Reynolds, three cases and 24 quarantines at Patrick Springs, eight cases and 15 quarantines at Stuart, and one quarantine at Woolwine.
Martins City Public Schools reported for the week ending Thursday two confirmed active cases among students at Martinsville High School, and one active case each among employees at Patrick Henry Elementary School and Martinsville Middle School.
The VDH reports 877,090 cases across the commonwealth, 1,749 of them new, causing 36,913 hospitalizations and 12,908 total deaths.
Tests and vaccines
Meanwhile, the VDH is conducting free COVID testing Fridays, from 3-7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Martinsville armory, 315 Commonwealth Blvd. No referral is required. No pets should be in vehicles, and people must wear masks. For more information, contact Gloria, Martinez, Community Resource Coordinator, 276-638-2311, ext. 173.
After a lull in numbers of people getting vaccinated, now numbers are increasing, said WPHD spokesperson Nancy Bell during Wednesday’s community Zoom meeting.
“We had 300 people from 19 to 23 in Martinsville-Henry County get a shot” in a recent week, she said, and “some weeks we have had none.” She said the renewed interest is probably from people hearing of “hospital crowding and seeing people get sick and die from delta” variant.
That website also gives a location search for where to get the COVID-19 vaccine, or call 877-829-4682 (877-VAX-IN-VA). The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and assistance is available in more than 100 languages.
The WPHD has a nearly even distribution of vaccinated people by demographics, Bell said: 47.7% of eligible Black residents, 45.1% of eligible Latino residents and 45.2% of eligible white residents.
“Our African-American citizens are actually ahead of the curve by a few points,” she said. “There’s a misconception about who’s being neglected and left behind. This data clear shows that” vaccinations are being taken across the board.
Meanwhile, it’s coming time for people who have been vaccinated with the standard two shots of Pfizer to get a booster shot – but the booster vaccines won’t require the rush and big public events that the initial vaccines got, she said.
“The third dose is going to feel a lot different than doses 1 and 2” in terms of making arrangements to get it, Bell said. There won’t be the rush like there was when the vaccines first came out because “we have a good network now. Pharmacies have their own supply and plenty of it,” along with urgent care centers and doctor’s offices.
“Please do not look at this as an urgent thing,” she said. The third dose can’t even be taken until 6 months after the first vaccinations “Don’t get panicked if you can’t get an appointment for a couple of days. It’s OK. We have plenty.”
The VDH website gives guidelines for who should get the booster shot this fall. So far, a booster only is for people who received the Pfizer vaccine, 6 months after the second dose: for people ages 65 and older; residents in a long-term care setting; people ages 50-64 with an underlying medical condition.
The website states that other groups also may benefit from a booster shot in the fall: ages 18-49 with an underlying medical condition or with an increased risk of COVID-19 because of where they work or live.
Holly Kozelsky writes for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com or 638-8801 ext. 243.