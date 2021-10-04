New rate of COVID cases evening out

The WPHD has a nearly even distribution of vaccinated people by demographics, Bell said: 47.7% of eligible Black residents, 45.1% of eligible Latino residents and 45.2% of eligible white residents.

“Our African-American citizens are actually ahead of the curve by a few points,” she said. “There’s a misconception about who’s being neglected and left behind. This data clear shows that” vaccinations are being taken across the board.

Meanwhile, it’s coming time for people who have been vaccinated with the standard two shots of Pfizer to get a booster shot – but the booster vaccines won’t require the rush and big public events that the initial vaccines got, she said.

“The third dose is going to feel a lot different than doses 1 and 2” in terms of making arrangements to get it, Bell said. There won’t be the rush like there was when the vaccines first came out because “we have a good network now. Pharmacies have their own supply and plenty of it,” along with urgent care centers and doctor’s offices.

“Please do not look at this as an urgent thing,” she said. The third dose can’t even be taken until 6 months after the first vaccinations “Don’t get panicked if you can’t get an appointment for a couple of days. It’s OK. We have plenty.”