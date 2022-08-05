New South Metals expands; Moving to former Anglers' Choice on Highway 58

New South Metals, run by bothers Matt and Mason Kendall, will be moving from its original location at 51 Sandy River Road to 6771 A.L. Philpott Hwy., the former Anglers' Choice building.

Thanks the expansion, the company, which opened in 2019, has taken on the logo "Bigger Better Faster."

New South Metals purchased the property on Tuesday, Matt Kendall said during an announcement on Friday.

They plan to add a 10,000-square-foot warehouse for their machinery to the back of the building as well as accessory buildings, and use the front of the building for a showroom, Mason Kendall said.

"We have the best when it comes to employees who really help us out every day and make everything happen," said Mason Kendall.

"For New South Metals, Henry County is home," he said.

"We can't thank the community enough, and we're looking forward to moving here," Matt Kendall said.

Their phone number is 276-650-8000, and the website is www.newsouthmetals.com.