News briefs: Marie Hairston, Kelly Short, Martinsville Electric, DMV online

AARP award

Marie Hairston has been awarded the AARP’s Community Service Award and a commemorative pin.

“Your efforts have enriched the lives of friends and neighbors and made your community a better place to live,” the award notice states.

Martinsville Electric

The Martinsville Electric Department has received the 2021 Excellence in Reliability Certification. The recognition was presented by the American Public Power Association (APPA) during the association’s annual Engineering & Operations Technical Conference, which took place March 28-30 in Austin, Texas.

The recognition comes from the APPA, which helps public power systems track outage and restoration data through the eReliability Tracker service and then compares that data to national statistics from the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities. AMP provides a subscription to the eReliability Tracker to all of its members.

DMV online

Customers visiting the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) may now check in with a mobile device when they arrive for their appointment.

Participating customers will scan a QR code and submit a few pieces of information, allowing them to skip a visit to the information desk and instead have a seat in the lobby until their queuing number is called. Appointment holders who prefer not to use this digital service may still check in at the information desk via the appointments line.

DMV is asking customers who change their plans to cancel their appointment, as a significant number of appointment-holders do not show up. Canceling an appointment is quick and easy via your confirmation email or dmvNOW.com, a press release states.

Alternate service options include:

Online: More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com

Mail: Popular services such as driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals may be completed by mail

Drop-off: Customers needing a title after purchasing a vehicle from an individual (not a dealer) may drop off their applications and supporting documents at a CSC

DMV Select: Vehicle-related services are offered through our partner offices

DMV Connect: Appointments can be scheduled for nearly every DMV service with the agency’s mobile teams

New FNP

Kelly Short, FNP-C, APRN, MSN has joined Sovah’s medical staff and is offering wound care and hyperbaric services for patients at Sovah Advanced Wound Center – Martinsville.

Short received a master’s degree in nursing – Family Nurse Practitioner from Maryville University in St. Louis, Mo. She also received a master’s degree in nursing – Leadership and Management and bachelor’s degree in nursing from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah. She is board certified through the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP).

Short specializes in hyperbaric medicine, venous insufficiency, traumatic wounds, lymphedema, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, arterial ulcers and soft tissue infections.

She is accepting new patients and appointments may be made by calling 634-4977. The practice is located at 320 Hospital Dr. in Martinsville.

