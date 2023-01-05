No bond for Bassett man

A Bassett man is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond after an incident at an apartment on Stultz Road.

On Wednesday the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at 755 Stultz Road, Apt. 303, Martinsville. Upon arrival, a woman with injuries to her neck and face came to the door and spoke to the deputies, according to a press release. Due to her injuries, she was air-lifted to a medical facility in Roanoke. The victim received treatment for her injuries and was released from the hospital.

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that Dewayne Darnell Austin Sr. and the victim were in a relationship, the release states. Austin had come to the victim’s apartment and forced his way inside, the release states. Once inside, an altercation occurred, and the victim was punched in the face several times and stabbed in the neck and chest area with a knife, it states.

Dewayne Darnell Austin Sr., 51, of 48 McKinley Drive, Bassett, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering at night with intent to assault, malicious wounding and obstruction of justice.

He being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone having information regarding this is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.