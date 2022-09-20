 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nominate outstanding veterans for annual award

Martinsville Veterans Day event

In this 2020 Bulletin File photo, two flags that had been flown over the Capitol in Washington D.C. were folded and given to local World War II veterans at a Veterans Day event in the former Druid Hills Elementary School in Martinsville.

 Bulletin photos by Cara Cooper

Nominations are now being accepted for the Martinsville-Henry County Outstanding Military Veteran award for 2022.

The award will go to the nominee judged by the selection committee to best represent what service to the country and to our community means. The award was created in 2009 by the Henry County Board of Supervisors at the suggestion of Board member Debra Buchanan. With the support of the Martinsville City Council, the award was expanded in 2013 to allow nominations of both Martinsville and Henry County veterans.

Nomination forms are available from the Martinsville website, martinsville-va.gov, and the County website, henrycountyva.gov. They are also available at the City Municipal Building and the county administrator’s office. All nominations must be received at the city manager’s office or county administrator’s office by 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

The winner of the award will be announced at the Veterans Day Service on Veterans Day -- Friday, Nov. 11 -- at 11 a.m. at the HJDB Event Center in Bassett.

Previous winners include: David Kipfinger and James Rogers (2009), Olaf Hurd (2010), Donald James Myers (2011), Herbert S. Gibbs and Winford “W.C.” Fowles (2012), S.T. Fulcher (2013), Robert L. Hazlett, Jr. (2014), Thomas Spencer (2015), John R. Redd (2016), Walter E. Sheppard (2017), Warren “Sonny” Richardson (2018), Charles A. Washburn (2019), David King (2020) and Curtis R. Millner, Sr. (2021).

Questions about the Outstanding Military Veteran award can be directed to the city manager’s office or the county administrator’s office.

