Nurse Crystal Dallas honored with hospital's highest award

Crystal Dallas, RN, has been recognized as Sovah Health’s 2022 Mercy Award winner.

The Mercy Award annually recognizes one employee from each of LifePoint Health’s hospitals who profoundly touches the lives of others and best represents the spirit and values on which the company was founded. Sovah Health is a LifePoint Health hospital.

The Mercy Award was established in 2002 to honor the life and contributions of Scott Mercy, LifePoint’s founding chairman and chief executive officer. The award is considered the highest honor a LifePoint employee can receive.

“At Sovah Health, we share LifePoint’s commitment to making communities healthier, and we recognize this is supported by the good work and service of our employees on and off the job,” said Spencer Thomas, CEO of Sovah Health – Martinsville. “We are extremely proud to recognize Crystal for her efforts on behalf of our patients and our community. She goes above and beyond each and every day to ensure that every person she encounters receives the highest level of care and compassion.”

When co-workers hear Crystal say, “Let me see what I can do,” they know she is preparing to leap over any obstacles in her way to ensure a patient’s health and safety, a press release states. In the 10 years she has worked at Sovah Health – Martinsville, Crystal has proven to be a fierce advocate for patients, working tirelessly to connect them with resources they need for a successful recovery.

Dallas, a case manager and a member of the hospital’s diversity, equity and inclusion team, is credited with lending a hand wherever there is a need. She constantly strives to make things better for everyone, the release states.

She is a daughter of the late Bruce Dallas, who had served on Martinsville City Council and was involved in other areas of the community as well. Each year, she selects a deserving fifth-grade student to receive the Bruce Dallas Outstanding Student award.

Each hospital winner, including Crystal, attended LifePoint’s 2022 Mercy Award event at the end of August in Nashville, Tennessee to celebrate this achievement.