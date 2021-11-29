Nursing home residents can go Christmas shopping, too -- with our help

Christmas shopping happens not only in stores and malls but also in nursing homes -- but for that, residents need your help.

Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab Center (formerly Blue Ridge) is taking donations for its residents' Christmas shopping.

Each year, the activities department, headed by Julie Garcia, sets up a "Christmas Store" full of donated merchandise. It gives each resident "Mulberry Creek Bucks" to purchase five gifts for their family, friends or even themselves.

Popular items in the shop include full-sized bottles of lotion, shampoo and body wash; deodorant, perfume, cologne, aftershave, hairspray, blankets, word-search books, pens, small wallets, change purses, white diabetic socks, hulless popcorn, cheese puffs, pork rinds, cans of Pringles, boxes of honey buns, boxes of Little Debbie snack cakes, small packs of candy bars, bags of Tootsie Pops, gums, nabs and canned drinks.

The Christmas Store will open on Dec. 14, and about 160 residents will shop there.

Donations may be dropped off at the home's front office by Dec. 10. Donors are asked to include their names and addresses with their donations.

For more information, call Garcia, Social Services Director Trish Grogan or Area Market Coordinator Amanda Gray at 276-638-8701.

