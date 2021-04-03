One new death but lots more vaccinations for COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District

One more death and many more vaccinations headline the story of COVID-19 this weekend in the West Piedmont Health District.
There was a new death reported on the first day of April – a resident of Henry County – but there were only 21 new cases in the West Piedmont Health District recorded by the Virginia Department of Health as of 5 p.m. Friday.
More importantly for the long term, the vaccination rate has continued to climb, and now 28.1% of all residents in the district – or nearly 39,000 – have received at least one shot of the vaccine, and 16.5% (nearly 23,000) are fully vaccinated.
About 31% of the state’s residents have received at least one dose of either Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and 17.2% are fully vaccinated. VDH’s daily distribution of vaccines has climbed to 73,218.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday declared that all adults 16 and older in the state could register for a vaccination as of April 18. Right now, the West Piedmont Health District is serving Phases 1a, 1b and 1c (which opens registration to adults in specific career roles).
Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the health district, said on Thursday that the district and its partners had “vaccinated 72% of the eligible pre-registrants on ‘the list,’ and about 40% of those have received both doses. “Now that we are open to 1c, we encourage all people over age 18 who have not registered to visit https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/ and get registered. As more vaccine arrives, we will be turning to the list more frequently and will need a steady supply of registrants.”
But before we delve more deeply into who is getting vaccinated, let’s look at this most recent death, which was reported Friday by VDH but could’ve happened just about any time.
VDH goes through a meticulous process to confirm COVID-19 was the cause of death before adding to its database. All data are tracked by residence, but we don’t know much more than basic demographic information to be deduced from changing totals.
We know this first death of the month was the 121st resident of Henry County -- by far most in the West Piedmont Health District; Martinsville is next with 74 -- and the 308th since the pandemic began.
This was one of only 11 deaths reported statewide on Friday morning, and we know this victim is a Black male of at least 80 years old.
COVID-19 data for West Piedmont Health District as of April 2
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Vaccine doses
|Fully vaccinated
|Pct 1 dose
|Henry County
|4,397
|314
|121
|14,835
|8,393
|29.34%
|Martinsville
|1,554
|140
|74
|3,969
|2,328
|30.88%
|Patrick County
|1,281
|98
|41
|4,113
|2,290
|23.17%
|Franklin County
|3,863
|145
|72
|15,690
|9,686
|28.00%
|West Piedmont total
|11,095
|697
|308
|5.10%
|38,607
|22,697
|28.14%
|Danville
|4,179
|261
|123
|12,656
|5,854
|30.82%
|Pittsylvania County
|5,339
|221
|75
|6.60%
|16,995
|9,426
|28.16%
|Virginia
|623,881
|26,669
|12,287
|6.40%
|2,704,038
|1,467,640
|31.70%
Of those 308 victims, we know that 159 were at least 80, and 232 were at least 70. They are mostly male (165) and more than 2-to-1 white (221).
The 21 new cases were broken down by 14 on Friday and seven on Saturday, the third-lowest single-day total in the health district since Sept. 28. There were five cases reported on March 15 and six on March 14. There were six single-digit days in March, and there also were seven cases reported on Feb. 22.
Those 21 cases recorded by VDH as of 5 p.m. Friday were split primarily between Franklin (12) and Henry (7) counties. Martinsville and Patrick County each had one new case.
The 7-day average of new cases fell to 11, and the rate per 100,000 residents was down to 8.3, its lowest point since March 22.
Martinsville also had two new hospitalizations, and Henry County had one.
No current outbreaks
This positive news was fueled in part by the revelation in VDH’s database update on Friday that for the first time this year there were no outbreaks at facilities in the health district.
The former outbreak at King’s Grant Retirement Community in Henry County is fully closed, and those at Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Stanleytown Health & Rehabilitation Center and the Franklin Health & Rehabilitation Center are pending closure, which means if they have to go 28 consecutive days with no new cases to be considered closed.
Those three outbreaks had been responsible for 249 cases of COVID-19 and at least 33 deaths.
All those facilities also were covered in Phase 1a of VDH’s vaccine rollout, which made long-term-care facilities a priority because of the vulnerability of the population and the danger that the virus could spread quickly in those environments.
Patrick lagging
Vaccination rates have continued to improve across the district, topped by 31% of the residents of Martinsville having at least shot and 18.1% being fully vaccinated. The city in February had the worst performance of any locality in the state, which turned out to be a data posting issue rather than a reality.
The only locality in the district that is lagging is Patrick County, where only 23.2% have had one shot and 12.9% were fully vaccinated.
Patrick County Emergency Management and the health district are sponsoring a vaccine clinic at 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday at the Meadows of Dan Community Center. This is for persons in Phase 1a, Phase 1b and Phase 1c by appointment only. You can call 276-693-2002 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to schedule an appointment.
As you might suspect based on how the vaccinations were rolled out, VDH’s data show that the vast majority (nearly 24,000) of those in the health district who have received one shot are at least 60 years old.
They also are mostly female (about 58%) and appear mostly white, but nearly half of those vaccinated are not classified by ethnicity, so the data can’t be conceived to provide an accurate picture in race.
Bell was unavailable on Saturday, and it’s unclear why there are so many unclassified doses.
