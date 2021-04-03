One new death but lots more vaccinations for COVID-19 in the West Piedmont Health District

But before we delve more deeply into who is getting vaccinated, let’s look at this most recent death, which was reported Friday by VDH but could’ve happened just about any time.

VDH goes through a meticulous process to confirm COVID-19 was the cause of death before adding to its database. All data are tracked by residence, but we don’t know much more than basic demographic information to be deduced from changing totals.

We know this first death of the month was the 121st resident of Henry County -- by far most in the West Piedmont Health District; Martinsville is next with 74 -- and the 308th since the pandemic began.

This was one of only 11 deaths reported statewide on Friday morning, and we know this victim is a Black male of at least 80 years old.

Of those 308 victims, we know that 159 were at least 80, and 232 were at least 70. They are mostly male (165) and more than 2-to-1 white (221).

The 21 new cases were broken down by 14 on Friday and seven on Saturday, the third-lowest single-day total in the health district since Sept. 28. There were five cases reported on March 15 and six on March 14. There were six single-digit days in March, and there also were seven cases reported on Feb. 22.

