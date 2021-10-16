P&HCC food pantry receives donation

Together, the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education (VFCCE) and the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation donated $3,400 to the Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC) Foundation to support the college’s hunger relief efforts.

P&HCC will use the funds to ensure the food pantry on campus is stocked full of non-perishable grocery items and essential hygiene and household products as well as to pay for campus meals and grocery gift cards, a press release states.

According to the research and advocacy arm of Chegg.org, approximately a quarter of the students polled expressed concerns about food insecurity, and nearly a third reported that hunger had impacted their ability to study, the release states.

P&HCC started the food pantry in 2017. This semester, the pantry already has served more than 100 students. The college mainly relies on donations from donors like VFCCE and other community and campus partners to keep it stocked, the release states.

