Patrick County Christmas Parade on Dec. 4 to have two grand marshals: Terry Tilley and the memory of Dr. Lock Boyce

The 49th Annual Patrick County Christmas Parade on Dec. 4 will have two grand marshals: Stuart Town Manager Terry Tilley, and Dr. Lock Boyce's memory.
Tilley, the 2021 grand marshal, is the longest serving town manager in Virginia, with more than 40 years of service to Stuart.
He also has been active in the life of the community, including as a member of the Stuart Volunteer Fire Department with roles from firefighter to assistant chief for more than 35 years, and serving on the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Boyce was a longtime resident of Patrick County, a community activist, member of the Patrick County Board of Supervisors, philanthropist and supporter of many Patrick County events, both personally and through his veterinary practice, Boyce-Holland. He passed away unexpectedly in August 2020.
The 2020 Patrick County Christmas Parade would have been in his honor, but that parade was canceled due to the pandemic.
"The organization is excited to see the parade return to Stuart after cancelling the 2020 event due to concerns about COVID-19," One Family Productions states in a press release. "In order to prioritize public health and safety, One Family Productions will be paying close attention to local, state, and regional health mandates and adhering to all recommendations for maximum safety of organizers, participants, and spectators."
The parade will be held from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 4, following a route from the corner of Blue Ridge Street and Wood Brothers Drive onto Main Street and through town. Check-in will begin at noon on Wood Brothers Drive.
The registration fee is $20 for vehicles and for floats and $5 for horses. Details about the parade can be found on https://bit.ly/pcchristmasparade2021.
Application forms also can be picked up at WHEO Radio and the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce.
Entries must be postmarked by Nov. 29 (or a $5 late fee will be assessed). Make checks payable to One Family Productions or sent by PayPal to pcchristmasparade@gmail.com, which also is the email address to use to get more information. The phone number is 276-692-7195.