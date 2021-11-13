Patrick County Christmas Parade on Dec. 4 to have two grand marshals: Terry Tilley and the memory of Dr. Lock Boyce

The 49th Annual Patrick County Christmas Parade on Dec. 4 will have two grand marshals: Stuart Town Manager Terry Tilley, and Dr. Lock Boyce's memory.

Tilley, the 2021 grand marshal, is the longest serving town manager in Virginia, with more than 40 years of service to Stuart.

He also has been active in the life of the community, including as a member of the Stuart Volunteer Fire Department with roles from firefighter to assistant chief for more than 35 years, and serving on the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.

Boyce was a longtime resident of Patrick County, a community activist, member of the Patrick County Board of Supervisors, philanthropist and supporter of many Patrick County events, both personally and through his veterinary practice, Boyce-Holland. He passed away unexpectedly in August 2020.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 Patrick County Christmas Parade would have been in his honor, but that parade was canceled due to the pandemic.