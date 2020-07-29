Patrick County nursing home claims 55 cases

"As many are aware from our prior statements, Blue Ridge Therapy had long ago put into place a battery of precautions designed by the CDC and the Department of Health to slow the spread of the virus including limiting facility access and the range of movement within the Facility. Those measures have been painful for residents, staff and family members who celebrate community and family contact. Following trends in Henry and Carroll Counties and the rapid increase in cases throughout the United States, Blue Ridge Therapy Connection tested all residents and staff for the COVID 19 Virus. While we were waiting for the test kits and the Guard to come in to administer the tests, we had our first suspected case. That person was sent to the hospital for evaluation and treatment, in part to help ensure that person’s health safety and welfare, and in part, to ensure the safety of all our other residents.

"Since that time, we have observed other residents with symptoms. The test results show that 13 staff members tested positive. 42 residents likewise tested positive. Many who tested positive showed, and still show, no symptoms. One resident has been moved to the recovered list. Two more residents are expected to be moved to the recovered list following the receipt of test results. Sadly, two COVID positive residents have passed. Federal law does not permit us to confirm cause of death.

"We thank the heroes who at risk to themselves and their families work tirelessly to serve the needs of our residents. We mourn with those who have suffered loss and pray for a world which is besieged with an incomprehensible plague. We celebrate with those who have recovered and look forward to opening our doors wide for our friends and families to come freely through again. Thank you also to those who helped to ensure that we have a strong supply of PPE, who have sent love and expressed support and to the State and Federal authorities for their guidance and directives. And as always, thank you our wonderful residents for permitting us to have meaningful purpose, to nurture, love, to provide care and companionship to each of you."

Holly Kozelsky is a writer for the Martinsville Bulletin; contact her at 276-638-8801 ext. 243.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.