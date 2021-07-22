 Skip to main content
Patrick Henry will add the ampersand
Patrick Henry will add the ampersand

James (Greg) Hodges

PHCC vice president of Academic and Student Success Services has been named the next president of the college.

 Holly Kozelsky

The Virginia State Board of Community Colleges has settled on a new name for Patrick Henry Community College.

With just the addition of an ampersand, it will be Patrick & Henry Community College.

PHCC President Greg Hodges shared the news after a State Board meeting today at which the decision was made.

Last year, the State Board had required community colleges to review their names for appropriateness. PHCC's name was under question because Patrick Henry, the Revolutionary War patriot, had owned slaves.

More details will come following a press conference this afternoon.

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com

