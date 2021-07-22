Patrick Henry will add the ampersand

The Virginia State Board of Community Colleges has settled on a new name for Patrick Henry Community College.

With just the addition of an ampersand, it will be Patrick & Henry Community College.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

PHCC President Greg Hodges shared the news after a State Board meeting today at which the decision was made.

Last year, the State Board had required community colleges to review their names for appropriateness. PHCC's name was under question because Patrick Henry, the Revolutionary War patriot, had owned slaves.

More details will come following a press conference this afternoon.

Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.