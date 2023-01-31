Perry heads Harvest Board; Bassett, Korff join

Kelvin Perry has been elected chairman of the Harvest Foundation Board of Directors, and Jeb Bassett and John Korff have joined the board.

“There’s a little weight on the shoulders because I realize the commitment necessary to do this job well and to make sure that we continue to do what is needed to move Martinsville-Henry County forward," Perry stated in a press release.

Over the next two years as chairman, Perry would like to focus on community conversations around K-12 education, moving the needle on economic mobility and poverty and building workforce pipelines that companies can depend on for future workers, the release states.

“Collectively, we have a responsibility to the children being born today that by the time they matriculate to the 12th grade, they have everything needed in order to succeed no matter what path they decide to take,” Perry said. “I hope we can start those conversations with stakeholders within the community.”

Perry joined The Harvest Foundation Board of Directors in 2017. He has served on the Grants Committee and Finance and Administration Committee and chaired the Governance and Nominating Committee. He is the first African American to serve in as chair of the Harvest Board, the release states.

He is the project manager for the Office of Economic Development and Tourism in Danville, previously having worked in the banking industry for more than 30 years. He served as president of Imperial Savings and Loan Association and as chief operating officer, then as president and chief executive officer of First State Bank in Danville. He lives in Henry County with his wife, Pelzetta. They have one son and two grandchildren. He also is the pastor of Grace Presbyterian Church in Martinsville.

Bassett worked with The Harvest Foundation as co-chair of the Smith River Small Towns Collaborative, creating Smith River’s 15 Magical Miles. He championed the renovation of the Bassett Train Station Event Center and worked closely to renovate the space now home to the Railway Cafe in Bassett.

Areas Bassett would like to explore while serving on the board, according to the release, include bolstering the diminishing numbers of local primary health care providers and supporting youth and education.

Bassett lives in Henry County with his wife, Diane. He serves as chair of the Board of Trustees for First United Methodist Church and has served as chairman for the American Home Furnishings Alliance Board of Directors. For 20 years, he was the fundraising chair of the Martinsville Speedway’s Independence Day Celebration Event.

Korff joined Virginia Mirror Company and Virginia Glass Products as its chief operating officer in 2009 and now serves as president and CEO. He said Virginia Glass & Mirror Chairperson Chris Beeler, who served as chairman of The Harvest Foundation Board of Directors from 2015-2016, shared his experiences and more about the foundation’s work in Martinsville-Henry County.

Korff said he would like to use his background to see local businesses and industries work more closely together and not as competitors.

“Recruiting and retaining talent from outside of Martinsville and Henry County for new and existing businesses will remain a challenge if we don’t continually improve our quality of life in areas like healthcare,” he stated in the release.

Korff lives in Martinsville with his wife, Lynn. He is a board member of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge and is a member of the Kiwanis Club, and he has served on the board of the Knights of Columbus at St. Joseph’s Church.

The other members of the board are Bill Kirby, Danny Wulff, Rev. Charles Whitfield, Dr. Valenica Eggleston-Clark, Dr. John Favero, Judy Hodge, Travis Hodge, Lee Prillaman, Sharon Ortiz-Garcia, Anne Smith and Litz Van Dyke.