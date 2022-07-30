 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Planning commission to hear requests

  • 0

A series of public hearings has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 10 in the County Administration Building. Following these public hearings, the Planning Commission will make a recommendation on each application to the Henry County Board of Supervisors.

The Board of Supervisors will conduct public hearings on the following applications at 6 p.m. Aug. 23 in the Summerlin Meeting Room of the County Administration Building on Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville:

  • 177 Wheeler Ave in the Collinsville District: Joseph Clark is requesting the rezoning of approximately 0.79-acres from Suburban Residential District S-R to Commercial District B-1 to convert the existing building into a medical office.
  • Across from 2521 Reed Creek Dr in the Reed Creek District: Randy L. and Tina L. Williams are requesting the rezoning of approximately 2.22 acres from Suburban Residential District S-R to Agricultural District A-1 to construct accessory storage buildings for personal use.
  • Immediately south of 2090 Axton Road in the Iriswood District: Katy J. and Galyon R. Winesette are requesting the rezoning of approximately 2 acres from Agricultural District A-1 to Commercial District B-1 to construct a garage on the property to conduct a small engine repair business and potentially expand to do auto repair.
  • Northeast side of Deerfield Lane, approximately 0.1 mile north of Stones Dairy Rd, in the Blackberry District: Glenna T. Young is requesting the rezoning of 2 lots, one consisting of approximately 4 acres, and the other consisting of approximately 0.63-acres, from Suburban Residential District S-R to Rural Residential District R-R, to market the property for sale for the potential placement of manufactured homes.

People are also reading…

The applications for these requests may be viewed in the Department of Planning, Zoning & Inspection between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Unfilled needs remain as new school year nears

Unfilled needs remain as new school year nears

Henry County is in need of 14 bus drivers and three special population bus aides. Their staffing shortage extends not only to bus drivers, but includes a shortage of teachers and support staff.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Hawaii couple with possible KGB ties charged with stealing ID's of dead babies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert