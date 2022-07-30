Planning commission to hear requests

A series of public hearings has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Aug. 10 in the County Administration Building. Following these public hearings, the Planning Commission will make a recommendation on each application to the Henry County Board of Supervisors.

The Board of Supervisors will conduct public hearings on the following applications at 6 p.m. Aug. 23 in the Summerlin Meeting Room of the County Administration Building on Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville:

177 Wheeler Ave in the Collinsville District: Joseph Clark is requesting the rezoning of approximately 0.79-acres from Suburban Residential District S-R to Commercial District B-1 to convert the existing building into a medical office.

Across from 2521 Reed Creek Dr in the Reed Creek District: Randy L. and Tina L. Williams are requesting the rezoning of approximately 2.22 acres from Suburban Residential District S-R to Agricultural District A-1 to construct accessory storage buildings for personal use.

Immediately south of 2090 Axton Road in the Iriswood District: Katy J. and Galyon R. Winesette are requesting the rezoning of approximately 2 acres from Agricultural District A-1 to Commercial District B-1 to construct a garage on the property to conduct a small engine repair business and potentially expand to do auto repair.

Northeast side of Deerfield Lane, approximately 0.1 mile north of Stones Dairy Rd, in the Blackberry District: Glenna T. Young is requesting the rezoning of 2 lots, one consisting of approximately 4 acres, and the other consisting of approximately 0.63-acres, from Suburban Residential District S-R to Rural Residential District R-R, to market the property for sale for the potential placement of manufactured homes.

The applications for these requests may be viewed in the Department of Planning, Zoning & Inspection between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.