A special event Saturday, May 6, by the Martinsville Police Department will help protect your vehicle from crime.

The police department will be marking catalytic converters to deter thieves from stealing them.

"Catalytic converters have been stolen from citizens, churches, and businesses in the Martinsville/Henry County area," wrote Officer W.T. Warnick in an email to the Bulletin to announce the program. "They are a part of your vehicle’s exhaust system and are recycled by thieves due to their high value."

In an effort to deter theft, the police department will mark catalytic converters with bright paint and etch each with a serial number. "Marking them will make them unique and identifiable," Warnick wrote.

The catalytic converter marking event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Martinsville High School garage, 200 Hospital Drive, Martinsville.