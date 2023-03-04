The Henry County Public Service Authority (PSA) is offering discounts on new connections in Bassett and is surveying residents of the Leatherwood area on their interest in water service.

PSA is offering a limited-time discount for customers looking to connect to a new water line scheduled to be installed on Elf Trail in Bassett, according to a press release.

The PSA will offer a $1,000 discount towards the connection and facility fees for any time prior to, and for a 60-day period from, completion of the project.

This will make the standard residential connection fee $750. Upon expiration of the 60-day period, the connection and facility fees will be based on the prevailing rates when the application is made for service. The connection and facility fees may be paid or financed at a flat rate of 5% for a 12 or 24-month period.

The PSA encourages everyone in the Elf Trail project area to connect to the new water system, if at all possible, but there are no mandatory connection or non-user fees associated with this project, the release states. Those who choose not to connect to the system will still receive the benefits of fire protection throughout the system and increased property values.

A PSA Water User Agreement and Connection/Service Application has been mailed to residents in the project area. Those wishing to connect to the new water line must sign the application and return it by April 10. The agreement and application is a legal and binding contract that will commit the applicant to payment upon notification. If an agreement and application is not received by April 10, it will be assumed the resident does not want a water connection installed on their property.

As with all residential connections, the property owner is responsible for all costs associated with the service line running from the meter to the structure being served, including installation and maintenance.

Meanwhile, PSA ia gauging interest in connections to a possible water line extension in the area of Stoney Mountain Road, 57 East and Leatherwood. Residents of that area have received a letter and postcard to mail back to PSA.

The postcard gives two options: "I am Interested in Henry County PSA water service - Total Number of Connections" and "I am Not Interested in Henry County PSA water service."

The postcard states that filling out the card "is not a legal commitment -- informational use only."

The PSCA does not require mandatory connections or non-user fees, the card states.