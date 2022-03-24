Public speaks out on how city should spend $4.5 million in ARPA funds

The question hovering over Martinsville remains: How to spend $4.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

During Tuesday’s Martinsville City Council meeting, 20 minutes had been allocated for a public input session on potential uses of those funds. The public comments and related discussions ended up lasting more than an hour during a marathon 3 ½-hour meeting.

At a regular meeting in February, City Manager Leon Towarnicki had recommended to council that $4.5 million be available to Martinsville Uptown Partnership, an organization funded for two years by the Harvest Foundation to improve the uptown area.

Meanwhile, citizens are invited to send comments with ideas or suggestions on how to spend the ARPA funding to arpa@ci.martinsville.va.us and complete a survey at www.martinsville-va.gov/government/american-rescue-plan-act-funding.

After the public comments Tuesday, City Council unanimously approved allocating $200,000 for stormwater drainage repairs and $500,000 in the affordable housing category, which Mayor Kathy Lawson said were urgent needs.

Housing

Towarnicki said of the $500,000 in ARPA funds recommended for affordable housing, $150,000 would go toward Five Points and $350,000 as a loan to the developer of the Aaron Mills apartments on the former American factory site on Aaron Street.

With the city’s Five Points housing development, “The prices of the homes have escalated to the point … it does push them to beyond the point of affordability, which was the intent of the project to begin with,” Towarnicki said.

Towarnicki said the houses were meant to sell at between $120,000 to $130,000, for people who made around $15 to $20 an hour. However, “when we signed the contract for the first five houses it had gone from in the mid-120s into 150s.”

The ARPA funding could cover some site development costs including grading and underground utilities, he said, and then the Virginia Housing grant could be used to offset some of the cost of the housing. Those two forms of assistance would bring the costs down to about $135,000 per house.

Five units have been built so far, Towarnicki said, and three or four qualified buyers are interested. The initial plans were for 12 units, but now the city will see what happens with the five that have been built before proceeding with the rest, he said.

The project has been behind schedule because of “storm-water permitting issues” that caused months of delays and also the pandemic, Towarnicki said.

Public input

Keith Owens, executive director of Peer Recovery Connections and a city resident, recommended the city fund the construction of a homeless shelter. If the city would provide the shelter, operators would secure the funding to run it through grants.

A 30-bed shelter “somewhere tucked away” at the edge of the city would give support to people who are there for set periods of time, he said. It would be a “recovery program” to help people get on their feet and “return as taxpayers to the city and not as burdens to the cities.”

City resident Ariel Johnson is the director of the MHC Warming Center and co-chair of the West Piedmont Better Housing Coalition. She said this season the Warming Center has served 76 people, the most in its nine years. Warming Center volunteers helped get 27 of them housed, she said, and three more since the center closed. It was open 120 days in November through March.

Joey Martin, owner of What’s Your Sign on Church Street, requested that at least $2 million be allocated directly to local small businesses. That could be $10,000 each for 200 small brick-and-mortar businesses, he said.

“The last two years of COVID-19 have been detrimental to small businesses, while large corporations have raked in record profits,” Martin said.

Upon a question by Council Member Chad Martin, who participated in the meeting virtually, Towarnicki said the city gave small businesses grants of $5,000 each from CARES Act funding last year, for a total of $600,000 to $700,000.

Lisa Watkins of the Chamber of Commerce and the Chamber’s Partnership for Economic Growth (C-PEG) said “both C-PEG and the Chamber are both willing and ready” to help businesses and the community and “work with others in a productive and collaborative way.”

Tim Martin, owner of many buildings uptown, said he is a member of Martinsville Uptown Partnership and also works with the Chamber and C-PEG. What the city and those groups have been doing so far with pandemic aid “works for us,” he said. “I’ve rented over 30 businesses since the pandemic.”

More marketing is needed, Martin said, and infrastructure, such as improvements on sewage and water services, need improvement.

Aaron Rawls said he owns a bed and breakfast and Oakdale Technology, both in the city.

“The number one goal that we need to pursue is growing Martinsville,” Rawls said.

The city should hire a marketing agency with a $500,000 investment to promote the city and “build our brand,” Rawls said. “I do not want to be known as the city of opioids and Mexican restaurant shootouts. … If you google us the first thing you see is all horrendous stuff.”

Secondly, there should be more diverse ownership of buildings in the city, he said. Run-down buildings should be demolished or rehabilitated and “boundaries and standards for uptown property ownership” should be established, he said.

Efigenia Cuenca of Effie’s Services said she has seen a lack of information across the city and that perhaps operating as a non-profit organization instead of a business would entitle her to more support as a business owner.

Derrick Ziglar Jr., a Martinsville High School graduate who moved back after a decade away, said the city needs jobs and opportunities for education and solid earnings.

The Rev. Charles Whitfield, owner of Charis Transportation, said “we’re skating over the true blight: … systemic problems with youth, with problems, with addiction, with small business challenges, et cetera, that I don’t want to overlook.”

“I would hate for us to spend this money and Martinsville will still reflect that we never had it,” added Whitfield.

Council discussion

Lawson and Vice Mayor Jennifer Bowles said the recommendations shared at the meeting matched what they have been hearing from constituents through the years.

Council member Tammy Pearson participated in the meeting remotely. Her voice came over the sound system: “It’s very difficult for me to be able to vote for something when we don’t have details, numbers, specific components. I am still suggesting that we follow a bit more stringent, holistic process … used by other cities.”

She said a public input session was part of that process, but also more input through surveys and one-on-one talking with people was needed, and the most important element would be to engage a “working committee” that would gather input and make recommendations.

“It is and continues to be very concerning for me that number was created behind closed doors, and it was even figured out down to the penny how that $4.5 million was going to be spent, and that even included, surprisingly, things such as salaries, rent and utilities, when to me it should be more around projects and ways we are going to move this city forward.”

Bowles said the process is that it’s the city administration’s role to recommend how to spend funding, and the council’s role is to vote whether or not to accept those recommendations.

“Let’s not act like this document is set in stone,” Bowles said. “This happens every budget process as well, not just with this one-time ARPA money.”

“This would be fully vetted to make sure it is in the best interests of our community and that it has a long-time benefit to our citizens, our retail, our uptown, everyone as a whole,” Lawson said.

The city was notified in early 2021 that it would receive American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) funding, said City Manager Leon Towarnicki.

A total of $15,463,000 would be distributed in two disbursements, half in June 2021 and the rest in June 2022. The funding must be committed by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 11, 2026.

The city may use up to $10 million in ARPA funding as revenue lost due to the pandemic, he said.

Eligible uses of the funds include:

Revenue replacement for the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the pandemic, relative to revenues collected in the fiscal year before the pandemic;

Pandemic-response expenditures or negative impacts of the pandemic, including assistance to small businesses, households, hard-hit industries and economic recovery.

Premium pay for essential workers.

Investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

ARPA funding cannot be used to offset tax reductions or delay a tax or tax increase, and it cannot be deposited into any pension fund.

The city earlier had received $ 2.5 million through the CARES Act, he said.

At the February meeting, city staff presented to the council proposed projects. The list was compiled from discussions and needs identified at previous Council meetings, Towarnicki said, as well as neighborhood meetings, annual budget reviews and one-time capital projects that otherwise could not be funded through the normal process.

Council at the February meeting approved six of the projects on the list: the Summit View waterline project, Southside Park upgrades and restrooms, city-wide park improvements, an upgrade to MCTV, a project at Hooker Field and a capital campaign contribution to Piedmont Arts. The stormwater improvements and affordable housing expenditures accepted Tuesday were suggested in February.

“The money doesn’t go on forever. It’s one-time money,” Towarnicki said.

