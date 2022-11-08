 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rawls, Jones claim victory City Council in close race

Around 7:45 tonight the crowd at Wild Magnolia burst into cheers as preliminary results showed that candidates LC Jones and Aaron Rawls appeared to be ahead in elections.

Aaron and LC

Aaron Rawls (left) and LC Jones pose for their picture as unofficial winners of the Martinsville City Council election, 7:50 p.m. Tuesday at Wild Magnolia.

Election results were unofficial at the time the tallies were made by the crowd in the restaurant, watching the count on the Martinsville Bulletin - Star News broadcast: Aaron Rawls, 1901; LC Jones, 1896; Jennifer Bowles, 1808; and Danny Turner, 1213.

Tammy Pearson

Martinsville City Council Member Tammy Pearson talks with Gaynelle Robertson of Martinsville about election results Tuesday night at Wild Magnolia.

Just about 20 minutes before, at the Martinsville Municipal Building, after all of the precinct results had been reported, Martinsville Circuit Court Clerk Ashby Pritchett had warned that it would take a long time to count the 1,000 early votes that had been made.

As the vote totals showed on screens in the broadcast, the crowd proclaimed a win for Rawls and Jones.

Danny Turner

Incumbent Danny Turner left) looks up at the television screens showing the results of the City Council election, as Ray Reynolds talks with him.

Jones was there from the start of the claim of victory. Rawls arrived about 5 minutes later. He had been out walking his dogs, Julian Mei said -- and the crowd chuckled, apparently knowing of Rawls' care for dogs needing homes.

