From Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC on March 3 to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development: 1053 Graves St., $65,000.

From Julie T. Deshazo, sole trustee of the Thomas D. Deshazo Jr. Trust F/B/O Helen Josephine Deshazo Trust 1999, to Julie T. Deshazo and Thomas D. Deshazo III on Feb. 23: 110.265 acres, and 124.337 acres, and land at Depot Street, and 3.42 acres.

Gift Deed on Feb. 23 from Shirley H. Bowles to the Shirley Hiner Bowles Trust: lot on northwest side of Plantation Road of 1.039 acres and 1.836 acres; and another lot on Plantation Road; and a lot on the northwest side of Oakdale Street.

From Michael Peterson and Maredith Peterson on March 8 to Walter Edward Barnes Jr.: 1210 Oakgrove Ave., $47,000.

Gift deed on March 15 from Kelvin Tyrone Bradshaw and Carolyn Marie Bradshaw to Marchelle Marie Bradshaw: property on Parkview Avenue.

From Roanoke Homes and Rehab LLC and William G. McCulloch and Pamela C. McCulloch on Feb. 23 to Mary Jane L. Foutz and Jeremy A. Foutz: 1015 Jefferson Circle, $143,995.

Gift Deed from Bernita Jamison on March 20 to Regina Cobbs, Kenneth Carter, John Carter and James Clark: Lot 58 southern portion on partition between Whittle and Bryant of the Tom Yard property.

Gift Deed on March 27 from Jeffery Alan Belcher to Halbert C. Buffkin: lot on east side of Askin Street.

Gift Deed on March 22 from Tracy Dean Via to Tracy Dean Via and Angela G. Via: lot on northeast side of Wood Street.

From George R. Gautsch and Jean R. Gautsch on March 24 to Danny N. Murphy and Karen V. Hite: property at Surrey Court and Root Trail, $565,000.

From Michael G. Mattingly and Frances C. Mattingly on March 30 to John Robert Wilson III and Judy Spencer Wilson: lots on northeast side of Sam Lions Trail, $332,500.

From Lena A. Fain through her attorney-in-fact Angela F. Overton on March 31 to Kimberly F. Wheeler: 918 Chalmers St., $92,700.

From Timothy Michael Bredamus and Tonya Bredamus on March 31 to Cameron Scott Williams and Kelly Williams: lot on the west side of Finley Street, $129,900.

From Glenn, Feldmann, Darby & Goodlatte, Trustee of the Theofilis G. Balabanis Trust Fund:

• on March 28, to Stuart Craig Shields of Danville: lot in Chatham Heights, $35,001;

• on April 10, to Rubiano Investments LLC of Roanoke: 0.512 acre on Melody Lane, $5,000

Gift Deed from Brian M. Gravely to the Estate of Robert J. Oakley: lot in Royal Oaks Townhouses off Spruce Street.

Gift Deed on March 27 from Philip Corbo to Philip Corbo and Michele C. J. Corbo: 110 Mulberry Court.

Gift Deed from Myra C. Martin, Louise D. Reed’s survivor, to Ellis Stephen Reed on March 13: 816 Olympia St.

From Paul Dunn and Elizabeth Joy Dunn on April 3 to Patrick Roncallo:845 Hundley St., $39,900.

From Manota H. Thompson to F2 Homes LLC on March 31: lot on southeast side of Hundley Street, $38,000.

Gift Deed from Thomas A. Daniel and Penny T. Daniel on March 27 to Little Cabin Investments LLC of Virginia: 1810 Spruce St. Unit #111, and 1810 Spruce St. Unit #110; and property on east side of Indian Trail.

From Keystone Capital Group LLC on Feb. 10 to NBS Martinsville LLC: lot on south of Rives Road Extension to intersection of Morrison and Drewry Roads.

From F2 Homes LLC of Nevada on March 31 to Wright/Cohen Properties LLC of Eden, N.C.: 806 Hundley Street.

Assignment: Elizabeth K. Hammond, niece and sole heir of Betty K. Durham, leaves all of Betty Durham’s belongings and property, including house at 1146 Rives Road, to Joseph E. Durham and Louise H. Durham, except for a 5-acre tract in Franklin County on which the Kidd Family Cemetery is situated.

From Jill B. Hairston Jr. and Willie Hairston on April 4 to Ronald E. Lampkin and Patricia A. Lampkin: 1033 Brookdale St., $6,500.

Gift Deed from Zachary Jeremiah Pickett to Richard L. Burris and Barbara L. Burris on April 4: 915 Chalmers St.

From Ross P. White to Tracy Via and Angela G. Via: lot on south side of Myers Place, $154,700.

From Morton W. Lester on April 7 to Stratford Ventures LLC: lots on east side of Mountain Road and easement, $420,000.

From Morton W. Lester and Stratford Ventures on March 7: lot on south side of Myrtle Road, $140,000.

From WDPLSP LLC (Lauren S. Prince, manager) to The City of Martinsville: lot on north side of Commonwealth Boulevard, west side of Bethel Lane and south side of Morgan Street, with 1.295 acres, $150,000.

From Christopher Paul Gamache and Rhonda Taylor Gamache on April 3 to Jacob E. Frith III and Ashley S. Frith: 1220 Knollwood Place $450,000.

Henry County property transactions recorded at the start of April Following are property conveyances recorded in Henry County Circuit Court at the start of April.

Martinsville property transactions The latest in property transactions in Martinsville.

Henry County property transactions recorded at the end of March Following are property conveyances recorded in Henry County Circuit Court at the end of Marc…

Henry County property transactions recorded in mid-March Following are property conveyances recorded in Henry County Circuit Court in mid-March. Thes…

Martinsville property transactions including the first of the Balabanis purchases The latest in property transactions in Martinsville, including eight more buyers of properties of the late Ted Balabanis totaling $3,717,503 (this batch alone)