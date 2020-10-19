Biscuitville's first free-standing location closes in Danville

Brenda Miller said she would go to Biscuitville on Patton Street downtown three or four times a day.

"I'll be just getting something for me friends," Miller said at the drive-thru of the Riverside Drive Biscuitville on Monday morning. "I like the food, everybody's cheerful disposition."

She was at the Riverside location because the downtown location on Patton Street — the original in Danville — closed Sunday. It had been open for 45 years.

Customers arriving on Monday found "CLOSED" on the marquee outside. The company announced the closure on Monday morning.

"We examined ways to keep the Patton Street location open but recognize the size of the lot prohibits us from rebuilding the facility," Biscuitville President Kathie Niven said in a prepared statement. "We are currently looking at other properties that have the adequate space and traffic patterns."

Biscuitville CEO Burney Jennings told the Danville Register & Bee on Monday the cost of remodeling the location "just didn't make sense to us." But the company wanted to make sure the Patton Street employees had could transfer to the other Biscuitville restaurants in Danville, he said.