Former Danville resident Chris Henderson, a 46-year-old personal trainer, died Sunday of COVID-19

Danielle Henderson met her husband in 2015, when she was looking for a personal trainer and saw his Facebook page.

"I reached out to him," she said. "Who wouldn't want a personal trainer that looked like him?"

Their first meeting in August 2015 was like something from a Hallmark movie, she recalled. What was supposed to be a training session turned into a two-and-a-half-hour walk along the Riverwalk Trail and downtown Danville.

There happened to be a festival at the Community Market, she said.

"We had cotton candy and snow cones, and he gave me a balloon," she said.

She said, as they returned to their cars in the Biscuitville parking lot, where they had started their walk, a gnat went into her eye. Chris Henderson valiantly helped her remove it.

"He just a gentleman, very much a gentleman," she said.

They married at Ben David Jewelers on Valentine's Day in 2018, one of the free weddings offered at that business.

She said she is a better person because of him. Although she is afraid of heights, he inspired her to go skydiving in 2016.

"I totally stepped outside of my comfort zone with him," she said.