Wagering on casino, Danville business owners say resort would bring jobs, more shoppers to city

DANVILLE — Local merchants who talked to the Danville Register & Bee support bringing a casino to the city.
They said a Caesars Virginia casino resort in Schoolfield would deliver much-needed jobs, generate tax revenue and attract more shoppers to other parts of the city.
“It is the most positive thing that Danville has seen in some time,” said Roslyn M. Preston, owner of The Vintage Boutique on North Union Street downtown. “It will boost the economy. It will keep small businesses afloat.”
City voters will decide on Nov. 3 whether to allow Caesars Entertainment in Paradise, Nevada, to build a $400 casino resort project in Schoolfield off West Main Street on property where the former Dan River Inc. finishing building now sits.
Shelley Blackwell, owner at Chestnut Lane Antiques and Interiors on Main Street, said of the proposed casino, “We can only go up from here and we need something big.”
Tax revenue from a Caesars casino would hopefully lead to an improved education system in the city, Blackwell said.
Based on estimates by Caesars, the development would generate — by the third year of operation — $22 million in state-collected gaming tax revenue remitted to the city, $12 million in annual supplemental payments to Danville, and $4.2 million in meals, sales, lodging, and property taxes.
“It will bring a lot of jobs and opportunities,” said Sharon Lea, who co-owns New Image Hair Designs and Lea’s Barber Shop on Main Street with her husband, Tommy. “It will be great for businesses as well as for the city.”
If residents vote “yes” in November, the Paradise, Nevada-based Caesars would would build a $400 million casino project including multiple restaurants and bars, a hotel with 300 four-star guest rooms, a 35,000-square-foot conference center, a 2,500-seat live-entertainment venue, a pool and a spa.
Danville could use another place offering concerts and shows, according to Blackwell.
“It [the casino] offers a venue,” she said, adding that guest accommodations would also be a plus. “We always need more hotel rooms.”
George Perdue, owner of Revitalization Station on Craghead Street, agrees that the added entertainment also holds appeal.
“I look forward to it being a destination not only for gambling, but entertainment,” Perdue said at his business.
Blackwell, who has friends living in other areas outside Danville, said they would be excited about visiting and supporting a casino in Danville. It would meet demand, she added.
“There are a lot of gamblers out there,” she said.
The casino would bring 1,300 jobs as well as 900 construction jobs while being built.
The resort is expected to open in 2023.
If a casino is approved by voters, Caesars would — by the end of 2020 — pay $5 million to buy the Schoolfield site where the casino would be built, and pay $15 million to the city within 30 days of the referendum.
Perdue also hopes the casino would inject life back into Schoolfield, where he grew up, and prompt its patrons to visit other areas of Danville.
“They may venture into other parts of the city, and hopefully it will bring more money into the Schoolfield area,” Perdue said.
Ben Rippe, owner of Rippe’s Apparel, Furs, Shoes, Lifestyle on on Main Street, said more good things than bad would come from the project.
“I think the positives greatly outweigh the negatives,” Rippe said.
If the casino causes an increase in crime, that can be solved with increased police efforts, Rippe said.
Preston pointed out the proposed relocation of the police headquarters, which would be contingent upon passage of the casino question in November.
Crime has decreased in the city, with a relatively new police chief, she said. Having the police station off Memorial Drive in the Schoolfield area would help deter any crime, she said.
“A police precinct will curtail that an awful lot,” Preston said.
Also, a casino could spur more development, she added.
“Once the casino comes, other businesses will want to follow,” Preston said.
John Crane is a reporter for The Register & Bee in Danville. Reach him at jcrane@registerbee.com or 434-791-7987
