The human remains discovered March 25 in a rural area have been identified to be of missing person Trinity Fain.

Fain was reported missing on Feb. 9 to the Stokes County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) by family members, according to a press release from the SCSO.

On March 25, teenagers riding an ATV discovered the remains in the area of Puckett Road in the Westfield community of Stokes County. They reported it to the SCSO, and when officers arrived they were escorted to a remote area of the property, the release states. The responding officers saw that the remains were just inside the state line so turned the case over to the Patrick County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).

Trinity Sabastian Fain, 25, had not seen since he left his Puckett Road residence in Westfield, according to a notice from the SCSO. He was reported to have been at his place of employment in Mount Airy on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Fain's vehicle was found around 8 a.m. Feb. 6 on Puckett Road, about a mile from his home, The SCSO reported.

The PCSO sent notice on Thursday that the identification was made by the state medical examiner's office.