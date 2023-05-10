Martinsville City Council members took it on the chin Tuesday night from residents expressing their displeasure about the recent property assessments that saw many values increase in excess of 30%.

According to the Commissioner of the Revenue's office, the total assessed value of real property, excluding additional assessments due to new construction or improvements to property, exceeded last year's total assessed value by over 20% when you average commercial with residential properties.

City Manager Leon Towarnicki, in his proposed FY23-24 budget, recommends that Council hold the line on the current real estate tax rate of $1.04 per $100, which would result in an effective tax rate increase of 20.9%, or the equivalent of 18 cents per $100.

"I think this is totally out of line," said Ural Harris of Stuart Street. "During reversion it was implied that the City had plenty of money. Now where did that money go? That dog won't hunt."

Harris gave multiple examples of properties which, he said, had been sold for well under the newly assessed value.

"I don't know why y'all didn't wait on reversion until you got to see the budget," said Harris. "I hope you'll roll the tax rate back to at least 87 cents on a $100."

A lowered rate that would offset the increased assessment and would levy the same amount of real estate tax as last year (when multiplied by the new total assessed value with exclusions) would be 86 cents per $100, according to the Commissioner of the Revenue's office.

Michael Green of Oakdale Street said as a credentialed real estate appraiser, he was shocked when he got his most recent tax assessment.

"I know a lot of the houses because I inspected some of the houses," said Green. "The tax assessor said they did drive-bys and it went up over 30%. The rental property near me has gone up zero. This assessment does not address land value; it's only the improvements."

Green explained to Council that the assessments before them doesn't address land value and market assessments come from land value, not improvements.

"How come rental properties show no increase?" asked Green. "Houses that have been renovated inside are in the 20% range, but it's over 30% if you can see it on the outside. I disagree with his [tax assessor] models and I disagree with his work. I don't see the evidence."

Green said he had discovered that an average of one-third of the property records on file with the City's GIS system have inaccurate information on them.

"I have some real concerns about this last assessment," Green said. "They are staggered and bizarre and have no logic behind them."

Vice Mayor Aaron Rawls agreed with Green about the inaccuracy of the records contained in the GIS system and questioned Towarnicki about the source of the information contained within it.

"Henry County runs Martinsville's GIS system," Towarnicki said. "Engineering and the Commissioner of Revenue can update the data."

Other residents complained about having to pay more in taxes but not receiving additional services and said that considering the disparity of the tax rate compared to Henry County, the increase might encourage some city residents to move.

"Every city in Virginia is having this same conversation," said Rawls. "Everything you touch is 20% more."

Said Mayor LC Jones: "We'll take all of this into consideration and do what we can do in the coming weeks."

Council agreed to schedule budget work session for May 10, 16 and 17 and consider approval on first reading on May 23 and approval on second reading for June 13. A public hearing was approved for Council's May 23 meeting.

In other matters, Council:

Agreed to authorize staff to execute a work order agreement with The Berkley Group for city manager executive search services at a cost of $30,000, not including expenses. The Berkley Group said it anticipated offering a selected candidate within 120 days upon a signed Notice to Proceed. Towarnicki, the current city manager, has announced his intention to retire at the end of July.

Approved a resolution supporting a Mixed-Use on Main Street (MUMS) grant application to the Virginia Department of Community Development for gap financing for a renovation project at 16-18 E. Church Street, property known as the McCollum-Ferrell Building and owned by Burch Building LLC. Burch Building Managing Partner Jeff Sadler said he needed the rezoning approval in order to proceed with possible grant funding through the state. The resolution was approved with Councilman Lawrence Mitchell abstaining.

Heard an update from Larissa Deedrich, CEO and executive director of the Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority. The agency has previously been offering services to residents from the basement of the City Municipal Building and recently opened offices in the newly renovated Chief Tassel Building.

Read a proclamation acknowledging May 2023 as Building Safety Month. The resolution was present to Building and Zoning Official Kris Bridges. "The is my 28th proclamation, and I thank you," Bridges said. "There is no such thing as an exemption from permits. Safety is not expensive -- it's priceless."

Mayor Jones, before adjourning the meeting, offered these words: "Tax assessments, just like the light bill, affects us all, some more than others. But what matters is moving forward. We're in this car the same as you guys and the destination is the same. We have to look at what's best for all citizens."