Reversion timeline

1791: Martinsville is founded by Gen. Joseph Martin.

1873: Martinsville is incorporated as a town.

1929: Martinsville is incorporated as a city.

1980s: A joint commission was established to study reversion.

1996: Public hearings on reversion are held in in Martinsville.

2002: A working group was established to study consolidation of schools in Martinsville and Henry County.

2006: Results of reversion study presented, and Martinsville City Council votes to end consideration of reverting to a town.

2008: School consolidation talks between Martinsville and Henry County end in failure.

2013: Results of a second reversion study presented, and Martinsville City Council votes not to consider reverting.

2018: Officials from reverted cities of South Boston, Clifton Forge and Bedford and their county counterparts speak to Martinsville City Council, which votes to update studies in preparation to begin reversion process.

December 2019: Martinsville City Council votes 5-0 to initiate the process of reverting to a town.

May 2021: Martinsville and Henry County sign Memorandum of Understanding, which outlines the process, oversight and timetable for reversion.

August 2021: Martinsville and Henry County reach a Voluntary Settlement Agreement supporting Martinsville becoming a town within Henry County.

September 2021: Members of Commission on Local Government at New College Institute in Martinsville hear public presentations by city and county attorneys, followed by a public hearing on the proposed merger.

December 2021: Henry County Board of Supervisors votes to reject the Voluntary Settlement Agreement.

March 2022: Judges Rufus A. Banks, Frederick A Rowlett and W. Reilly Marchant are appointed by the Supreme Court of Virginia to serve as the three-judge panel on reversion.

April 2022: Judge H. Thomas Padrick Jr. rules in Martinsville's favor that future litigation proceedings on reversion be held before a three-judge panel in Martinsville Circuit Court.

July 2022: General Assembly passes and Gov. Youngkin signs into law new legislation requiring Martinsville voters to approve reversion from a city to a town in a referendum.

August 2022: The Supreme Court of Virginia dismisses a case before them from Martinsville asking that the referendum on reversion be declared unconstitutional. The Court determined the filing should have been made with the three-judge panel.