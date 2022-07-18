 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reynolds Homestead hosts women's conference Wednesday

As lead-in to the upcoming Women Impact Virginia Summit in October, Reynolds Homestead is hosting a regional event Wednesday, "Women Impact Virginia: Leading in a Rural Environment."

The goal is for women from across the region to come together to network, learn from one another and explore the unique assets and challenges of our region.

A panel of guests will lead a facilitated discussion about topics that are impactful to women leaders in a rural region. The conversation aims to showcase the skills and tools needed to find success as a woman in leadership in the rural context. Invited panelists include Rebecca Adcock, Vonita Brim, Latala Hodges, and Lauren Mathena.

Mathena is the Director of Economic Development and Community Engagement at Mid-Atlantic Broadband Communities Corporation. She works extensively with community, institutional and industry partners to serve the broader region. She serves on various committees and boards including the Southern Piedmont Technology Council and the Science Museum of Virginia.

Hodges is the Director of Communications at The Harvest Foundation, where she is responsible for sharing the foundation’s story and its message of prevailing hope with the community. She is a graduate degree candidate at Hollins University and a freelance writer.

Brim grew up in Patrick County and has served as a board member for STEP Inc. and a volunteer for Christmas Cheer, and she is one of the founding members of The Patrick County Friends for Equity and Justice. She worked closely with families within the community as a mental health clinician for 8 years. She is is a special education teacher for Martinsville City Public Schools. Her hobbies include spending time with her children, photography, writing, investing and business.

Adcock is the director of the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce, assisting businesses and organizations to help support their expansions, missions and overall economic health of the community. She is the vice mayor of Town of Stuart and serves on the board of numerous community organizations.

To register for the free event, which runs from 10-11:30 a.m., visit it.ly/WIVatRH2022. Questions can be directed to Sarah Wray, Community Engagement, Partnership & Program Manager at Reynolds Homestead at wrayse88@vt.edu.

