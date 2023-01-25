Ridgeway man in jail after shooting; Hylton held without bond after JS Holland Road altercation

A Ridgeway man is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond following an incident Tuesday night on JS Holland Road.

At 8:12 p.m. Tuesday, the Martinsville-Henry County Emergency 911 Center received a call about a subject who had been shot at 1429 JS Holland Road in Ridgeway, a release from the Henry County Sheriff's Office states.

Deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and made contact with David Goodwin, 56, of 1353 JS Holland Road. Goodwin had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen, the release states. He was transported to SOVAH Health Martinsville and subsequently airlifted to a Roanoke hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that David Goodwin and Dustin Lyn Hylton, 35, were at 1429 J S Holland Road, where an argument ensued inside the home, the release states. During the altercation, Hylton produced a firearm and shot Mr. Goodwin one time, the release states. Hylton was taken into custody at the scene.

Hyltonwas arrested and charged with Malicious Wounding and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony. He is currently being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (276-632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.