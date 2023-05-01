People across the area are mourning the sudden passing of Rob King, a key supporter of the local music scene and uptown Martinsville.

King died Friday morning at the age of 51.

King was the proprietor and president of Piedmont Mechanical Systems of Bassett but was probably better known for his involvement with music.

“Rob loved music — all music as long as it was good,” wrote his widow, Shanna Franciso-King, in an email. The couple had been approaching their 24th wedding anniversary and have three daughters, Sienna, Elena and Isla. Rob King’s mother is Judy King of Martinsville.

“He recognized and honored music as the language the entire universe speaks,” Francisco-King wrote. “He dreamed a dream of Martinsville growing a creative economy that supported the phenomenal musical talents and history of the community. He worked tirelessly, invested hard earned capital into seeing the dream grow and spread throughout the region through Blue Mountain, Art at the Rives, and Martinsville UP,” she wrote.

‘The whole world was his church’

But “first and foremost, he was a child of God more than anything,” said friend Shane Pinkston of Martinsville. “He loved his church,” First Presbyterian. “He loved the world. It wasn’t just his church – the whole world was his church.

“He was a naturalist, a philosopher, a gentleman farmer, a father of girls,” Pinkston said.

He also was committed to his family being involved in community events, and his girls in activities, regularly making the long drive from his home in Snow Creek to Martinsville, Pinkston said.

“Rob has always dreamed big dreams and built beautiful things,” his widow wrote by email. “He spent time in both Mexico and Guatemala, building community centers, advocating for human rights, studying liberation theology and working with international organizations to bring food, medical supplies, and building materials to people in Central America.”

He founded Piedmont Mechanical Systems in Bassett when he was 27, she said: “We had 3 trucks, some tools and a credit card.

"Over the 24 years he was in business, Rob kept dreaming ways to endure through recessions and grow a very successful corporation. He valued the community of co-workers, friends and colleagues that were intrinsic to that success. His guys and Carol [Lovell] at Piedmont Mechanical are family."

Building a music scene

Rob King bought Blue Mountain from his father in the late 1990s, Francisco-King said. Get-togethers with friends evolved into “an annual Roots, Rock and Reggae festival, and Blue Mountain Music Festival showcased Bluegrass and American music.”

“Our community of friends … who are musicians and producers, vendors, and artists continued to grow,” she said. “The unifying spirit we felt in Blue Mountain continued to grow. People came to build Blue Mountain with us working on stages, mowing, clearing branches, spreading gravel. More people came to grow the spirit of community there, playing music, lighting up the stages at night, dancing and singing and falling in love."

Then Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival got its start there.

“There would be no Rooster Walk without Rob and Shanna Francisco-King,” wrote Rooster Walk Executive Director Johnny Buck by email.

“Rob and Shanna were mentors and integral supporters of Rooster Walk from the very start, allowing us to use Blue Mountain free of charge to put on our first festivals.

“In those early years, Rob guided us through things we had no clue about, such as local government permits, ordinances, and the like, while also allowing us to borrow and use equipment he owned to get the venue show ready,” wrote Buck. “He answered a never-ending list of questions and generally served as a sounding board and advocate.

“After the first six Rooster Walks were held at Blue Mountain, we realized we needed a bigger venue if the festival were to continue growing. When we ultimately made the call to build Pop’s Farm in Axton and relocate, Rob and Shanna not only wished us well, they remained ardent supporters and attendees of Rooster Walk, the Rives Theatre and every other live concert we held.”

‘Always up there dancing’

“There wasn’t a bigger supporter or promoter that I saw,” said the Rev. Mark Hinchcliff, who had been the Kings’ pastor at First Presbyterian Church from 2014-2021 and also regularly sees the family socially.

“He was always up there dancing, never embarrassed,” Pinkston said. “If no one was dancing with him he would go find his three girls and drag them up on the dance floor … and next thing you knew, the dance floor would be full.”

“Every time that we would go to some music venue, the thing that just kind of really made Tracy and I smile was watching Rob dance with the girls,” Hinchcliff said.

Shannon Cox and his wife, Rachel Cox, have been close friends with the Kings for years. The two men were in college at Virginia Tech at the same time, Shannon Cox said.

King was compassionate and empathetic, Cox said: “I was always amazed at how much patience Rob had for other human beings, and how much the level of empathy he had for other people – it was just mind-boggling. Even people who had done Rob King wrong, people that had stolen from him or wronged him in some way, he would turn right around and give that person the shirt right off his back.”

“We spent hours and hours talking,” Pinkston said. “I think everybody spent hours and hours talking with Rob.

“Every time he would finish saying something, he wanted you to understand the point he was trying to make. He would look you dead in the eye and say, ‘Do you know what I’m saying?’

“He had a fever for” uptown Martinsville, Cox said. “He was completely dedicated to it … whatever it took, he wanted to be a part of it.”

Uptown revitalization

King’s “big focus just recently was the revitalization of uptown. He was very, very connected to that,” Hinchcliff said.

“Rob was full of energy for causes he believed in, and Uptown Martinsville was one of them,” wrote Uptown Partnership President Liz Harris in an email.

“He was a true servant leader and leaned in wherever he could, whether that was serving on the design and economic vitality committees, picking up trash and blowing leaves along Uptown’s streets and alleyways, attending City Council meetings, organizing the Rotary’s TGIF series, and lending a friendly hand whenever he could.

“He was particularly proud of the Wall Street Alley Way project, which he was actively working to wrap up this spring,” Harris wrote.

King represented Martinsville last month at the National Main Street conference in Boston “and was energized and eager to apply a lot of what he learned” to uptown Martinsville, she wrote.