Robotics teams advance to state championship in LEGO Robotics

Three teams from Martinsville City Public Schools (MCPS) advanced to state championships in LEGO robotics on Nov. 5.

The elementary and middle school students gathered at Martinsville Middle School to compete in the regional qualifier tournament for the FIRST LEGO League (FLL) LEGO Robotics Challenge.

More than 100 middle- and elementary-school MCPS students across 12 teams competed in the regional qualifying tournament.

Students spent a full day overcoming challenges, celebrating successes, programing robots, presenting projects and even participating in a dance party. The Rainbow Riveters, Micro Microwaves and Absolute Zero teams advanced on to participate in the state robotics competition at James Madison University on Dec. 10 and 11.

This year’s challenge, called Superpowered, focuses on energy and encourages teams to “reimagine the future of sustainable energy,” according to FLL’s website: “To empower young people to be leaders and innovators, this year’s energy theme addresses global challenges related to United Nations Sustainable Development Goal #7—focused on ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable energy for all.”

To prepare for the competition, teams had to design, build and program a robot to perform various missions within a set time period and identify a real-world problem related to this year's theme by conducting research and creating an innovative solution to that problem.

One team designed a solar-powered electric blanket to help the homeless keep warm during the winter, while another created a machine to clean dirt and grime from solar panels.

“We are so proud of all of our city’s LEGO Robotics teams and what they were able to accomplish this year,” statedTournament Director and MCPS Coordinator of STEM, Math and Science Jill Collins in a press release. “The LEGO program encompasses all of the Five C’s (critical thinking, collaboration, communication, creativity, and citizenship) as well as math, computer programming, engineering, problem solving, and teambuilding. It is so much more than just programming a robot to accomplish missions, and we are delighted that so many of our students participated in this year’s program.”