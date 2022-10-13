 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rocky Mount man dead after morning crash near 220

Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred at 7:30 this morning on Highway 220, two-tenths of a mile south of Route 619 in Franklin County.

A 2008 Honda Accord was traveling south on Highway 220, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, crossed the southbound lanes and struck an embankment, ejecting the driver.

Matthew Wayne Burruss, 39, of Rocky Mount, drove the Honda. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the VSP, and was transported to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.

